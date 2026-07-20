Vikings’ Most Important Training Camp Battle Is Finally Here

Is there a little bit of a quarterback competition brewing for the Minnesota Vikings? Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer posed the question in his Monday Morning Quarterback column. The Vikings quarterback position is just one of the many intriguing storylines that will surround the Vikings during training camp.

The position was a bit of a mixed bag for the Vikings last season. Rookie J. J. McCarthy started the bulk of the games for the Vikings. He recorded 1,613 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The uneven statistics had a lot to do with several things, including injuries. The Michigan product suffered a mid-foot sprain, ankle issues, and a concussion.

With that being said, McCarthy was still able to impress his teammates. He earned himself a role as team captain during the year.

Even still, Vikings management knew that they needed to go out and get a piece to stabilize the quarterback position. They did so, adding former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray was signed to a one-year $1.3 million contract with the Vikings at the beginning of free agency.

Competition Could Be Brewing For Vikings

With those storylines in the fold at the moment, Breer sees a quarterback competition brewing for the organization heading into training camp.

It didn’t work out. But if they can find a way to get McCarthy playing faster and with more confidence, the full intention is there to give him a chance to beat out the more accomplished Murray. If that doesn’t happen, then we’ll get to see what Murray can do with a really strong supporting cast. Either way, the result of this competition should impact the NFC race. Because as sideways as things got last year, and it was pretty messy at times, the Vikings still wound up going 9–8. Yet stability at quarterback could open the door for a lot more.

Breaking Down The Vikings Quarterbacks

Although Murray is a veteran quarterback, last season was not easy. He went 2-3 with the Cardinals last year, before suffering a foot injury in week five against the Tennessee Titans. He finished that game but was placed on injured reserve in November. The signal-caller was officially ruled out for the remainder of the season in December.

All told, the quarterback was able to put up respectable numbers. He recorded 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. The playmaker completed 68.3% of his passes in the process. He also ran for 173 yards and a touchdown. Murray had a promising start to the 2025 season, but that was ultimately derailed by the injury.

His overall body of work lends itself to be slightly more favorable than McCarthy’s at the moment. McCarthy has more room to grow, however, and this could be a situation where he is able to use his previous leadership and youth to his advantage. It is certainly too early to close the door on McCarthy, especially when you think about his potential and what he was able to do at the collegiate level. Let’s not forget that he was a former champion with the Michigan Wolverines.

Either way, this quarterback battle is going to be one worth watching. Both quarterbacks are coming into the season looking to prove themselves. Murray and McCarthy are both coming back from injuries and are looking to turn the page in different ways. This quarterback competition could be a chance for them to reset and do exactly that. It should make for one of the more fun storylines over the course of training camp. It will also be something worth watching.

A quarterback battle is a good problem to have. Depth at the position is always important. Especially when you consider the injury history of both quarterbacks in recent seasons, competition is important.