Vikings Strike Massive $88 Million Deal With No. 1 Free Agent

Minnesota Vikings fans are finally getting what they wanted; and yes, he can play guard.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that on Tuesday, March 11, the Vikings struck a massive five-year, $88 million deal with Indianapolis Colts guard Will Fries, who joins former Colt center Ryan Kelly in a hopeful overhaul of the Vikings interior offensive line.

A former 2021 seventh-round pick, Fries lacked flashy physical traits coming out of college but ascended to become a starter in Indianapolis. He has shown Pro Bowl upside with fundamentally sound play that will be a boon to the Vikings offensive front.

ESPN ranked him the No. 12 overall free agent available this year, and he was the top-ranked player at his position after the Kansas City Chiefs franchise-tagged Trey Smith.

“Before a right tibia injury ended his season in Week 5, Fries had posted career bests in pass block win rate (92.4%) and run block win rate (74.3%). He might lack high-end traits, but the tape tells us he can upgrade the interior of an offensive front,” ESPN’s free-agency rankings read. “He has a fundamentally sound play style, the lower body mobility to handle power rushers and an ability to sustain blocks on contact.”

Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowler, agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal on Monday, March 10.

Fries, Kelly Signings Bolster Vikings O-Line

Ryan Kelly

GettyRyan Kelly has been the Colts’ starting center since 2016.

Admittedly, there was some sticker shock in seeing Fries’ deal. The guard market exploded in this year’s free agency as defensive tackles are beginning to dominate and teams need players who can put up a fight against ferocious defensive fronts.

The Vikings’ signing of Fires wasn’t a Moneyball win for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, but it’s a worthwhile splurge that shores up a pain point of the franchise for years.

Since 2016, the Vikings have started 20 different guards in nine seasons. Fries and whoever plays left guard will add to that toll, but if all goes well, Minnesota will not need to experiment at the position for several seasons.

Fries is just 26 years old, and his contract aligns with Christian Darrisaw‘s contract as well. The Vikings now have four players who are capable of a Pro Bowl-caliber season in Brian O’Neill, Darrisaw, Kelly and Fries.

What About the Left Guard?

Garrett Bradbury

GettyVikings center Garrett Bradbury

What happens at left guard should be interesting. Kelly’s arrival assumes that Garrett Bradbury has lost his job as the team’s longtime starting center.

Bradbury is in the final year of his contract and is affordable with a $6 million cap hit. There’s potential for a trade, but it likely wouldn’t be for much.

Instead, there could be an open competition at left guard between incumbent Blake Brandel, Ed Ingram and Bradbury. Brandel played serviceably for much of the 2024 season after signing a three-year, $9.5 million deal — but his play did suffer down the stretch.

The Vikings also may not be done and could look to add a veteran guard on a one-year contract. Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff would fit this mold well.

There’s also the draft to consider, although it may not be advisable to chase the top guard, Alabama’s Tyler Booker, in the first round.

Regardless, the Vikings often had multiple questions on the offensive line every season when they didn’t spend on the interior offensive line.

Now, they can solely focus on improving left guard to cement the offensive front for J.J. McCarthy.

