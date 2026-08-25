Vikings Insider Gives Big J.J. McCarthy Update Before Broncos Game

The Minnesota Vikings know who their QB1 is after naming Kyler Murray their starter right before the preseason began. Nonetheless, there’s still another QB battle ongoing in Minnesota to determine who the backup to Murray will be: Either J.J. McCarthy or Carson Wentz.

Both players played a quarter in the 13-3 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. During his time on the field, McCarthy went 5-for-10 on his pass attempts for 81 yards, and he was sacked once.

Meanwhile, Carson Wentz took over for McCarthy afterward, and the veteran signal-caller went 9-for-11 for 92 passing yards and was sacked twice. Both players will likely see action in the preseason finale against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 28 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Ahead of the preseason finale, ESPN Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert shared an update that might not bode well for McCarthy.

“In a relatively brief Vikings practice (80 minutes) today, J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz split second-team reps,” Seifert wrote on X on Aug. 25 after the team’s practice.

Carson Wentz Expected to Be Vikings QB2

It appears that McCarthy’s QB2 status is in jeopardy, and Wentz has an opportunity to take it in practice and in the final preseason game. After the loss to the Ravens, Zulgad issued a prediction, stating that he expects Wentz to be the Vikings’ backup behind Kyler Murray.

“In my opinion, today solidified even more that Carson Wentz, Sept. 13 against the Packers, will be QB2 behind Murray,” Zulgad said in an Aug. 22 video. “Here’s why: J.J. McCarthy’s inconsistency just continues to be a huge problem. His second series was a perfect example of that.

“Fifty-yard completion to Tai Felton at the Ravens’ 10, gorgeous play. Tai Felton skies for the ball and continues to be impressive. So, first-and-10 at the Ravens’ 10, checkdown to Demond Claiborne for seven yards. Then, within the next three plays, because the Vikings lost the ball on downs, J.J. McCarthy sailed a pass, a fastball, to Tai Felton in the back of the end zone.

“On the next one, Myles Price comes wide open in the front corner of the end zone, and McCarthy, instead of just getting the ball to Myles Price with a nice little loft, throws another fastball too high for Price, and that’s all she wrote as the Vikings turned the ball over.”

Why J.J. McCarthy Is Struggling With C onsistency

Meanwhile, with McCarthy potentially falling to QB3, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber broke down why McCarthy has struggled with consistency, especially after his most promising play of the game came on a 50-yard pass to Tai Felton.

“I don’t want to use this word,” Leber said on the Aug. 22 edition of “Sound The Horn.” “It sounds very harsh. But that’s the way it feels when McCarthy’s on the field, especially when he’s sensing a blitz or some pressure.

“It feels like, through body language and mechanics, there’s panic going on. There’s a manic nature to the way that he processes what he’s feeling around him. I think sometimes he’s very unsettled when he’s throwing the football.”