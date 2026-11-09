Vikings Insider Dismisses QB Rumors, Hints at Potential Moves

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and the Minnesota Vikings have a variety of needs to fill. One of them is both the offensive and defensive lines. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert talked about how the team could be looking for a multitude of things as the deadline approaches.

This comes as the Vikings are trying to figure out the quarterback position. Carson Wentz is expected to start on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. In the meantime, he will rely on both sets of lines to help him compete and stay in the game. Seifert believes that the team will focus on adding to those two groups ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

“I don’t buy all the talk about them looking at quarterbacks unless Carson Wentz gets hurt in the Monday night game against Buffalo. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they added to one or both of their lines.”

Vikings Offensive Line Has Struggled

The Vikings offensive line has been a mixed bag at times this season. Christian Darrisaw has battled recently with a concussion and a shoulder injury. When he missed time, the Vikings line struggled. This was exemplified in the game against the Miami Dolphins, in which they allowed sacks.

Overall, the Vikings have struggled in the passing game and in protecting quarterback Kyler Murray. In particular, the interior has left a bit to be desired. They have allowed 12 sacks over the last four games. The offense has struggled as a result, and it has not been an easy go of things on that side of the ball. With that being said, the Vikings are still 6-1 this season. Adding depth on the offensive line would be important for a playoff run.

Vikings Defensive Line Needs Additions

On the defensive side of the ball, things are a bit different. The defensive line has struggled recently, particularly in stopping the run. The Detroit Lions exposed this when the Vikings faced them beginning of the month. They allowed 230 yards, and 5.6 yards per attempt. Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 253 yards by himself. On top of this, the defensive line struggled to get pressure. Only Vikings defensive lineman Jalen Redmond has at least 10 pressures this season. Beyond Redman, there is a bit of a drop-off.

These are undoubtedly important areas to address for a team that is on the cusp of a playoff run but could make a deep run. There are still some glaring holes

that can not only be on the cusp of a playoff run but could make a deep run. There are still some glaring holes on the roster, and it sounds like the team wants to address the four other moves.

It will be interesting to see what the Vikings and the feeling during the deadline. They have many areas that need to be fixed and a limited window to do it. Either way, Tuesday afternoon could be interesting on multiple levels. This team has enough talent for a run. Now it’s all about making the most of the potential window.