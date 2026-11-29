Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has found himself in some odd situations over his first three weeks back with the franchise, including in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins returned to U.S. Bank Stadium as the Vikings starting quarterback for the first time in more than three calendar years on Sunday, November 29, and he happened to do so as the opponent of the franchise he joined after departing Minnesota in the spring of 2024.

It was a complicated sort of double reunion for Cousins, playing in front of the Vikings’ home fans and against his former teammates at the same time, which he discussed during the postgame press conference.

“When you play on certain teams and you get to know people, you’re so grateful for the time spent with the team because they’re special people. And those equipment guys and those teammates I had there with the Falcons mean a lot to me,” Cousins said. “So it’s a strange emotion having to play against guys like that when you’ve been in the fight together with them.”

Kirk Cousins Spent 2 Seasons With Falcons After First Run in Minnesota Ended

After tearing his Achilles tendon against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in October of 2023, the Vikings chose to let Cousins explore new options in free agency. He ended up inking a four-year contract with the Falcons and played there for two seasons before Atlanta traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cousins spent roughly the first half of this season in the desert, keeping rookie QB and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza’s seat warm. But after Kyler Murray got hurt and Carson Wentz fell flat against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football,” the Vikings came to the Raiders with an offer of a third-round pick for their ex-QB of six years.

He started the past two games for Minnesota, both on the road against the Packers in Green Bay and the 49ers at a neutral Mexico City site before returning to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time this season on Sunday against the Falcons.

Kirk Cousins Had Similarly Surreal Experience in First Game Back With Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay

Another somewhat surreal experience for Cousins came in his first game back with the Vikings, which took place at Lambeau Field.

The final snaps of his first tenure with Minnesota, which spanned six years, came there against Green Bay before he suffered his injury. That was also where Cousins took the first snaps of his second go-round with the Vikings after the trade earlier this month.

Cousins was emotional following that contest, which Minnesota won by 20 points in blowout fashion. The vibes around the Vikings were at a season high at that point, though the 49ers did a number on the team’s feel-good with a 25-point blowout last week.

Things weren’t the smoothest in Minneapolis on Sunday, but the Vikings came out of the contest with a 28-14 win over Atlanta and moved to 8-3 on the season. Minnesota is now in a tie with the Detroit Lions for second place in the NFC North Division one game behind the Chicago Bears.