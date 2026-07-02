Vikings Receive Intriguing Free Agent Take on Haason Reddick

The focus regarding the Minnesota Vikings is their QB competition to determine their starter. However, another area of potential concern is their edge position. This offseason, the Vikings traded away Jonathan Greenard, and now Dallas Turner steps into that role.

Last season, Turner showed he can be a productive pass rusher, playing 702 total snaps and earning a 65.5 overall defensive grade from PFF.

As a pass rusher, he produced 42 total pressures, including nine sacks, 27 hurries, and six quarterback hits. In run defense, he logged 35 solo tackles and added four forced fumbles.

Still, when it comes to depth, there’s not much behind him. As a result, there’s speculation that Minnesota could be in on a veteran edge rusher to have behind Turner as insurance, should injury or poor form happen.

Now, what potential player could the Vikings pursue? CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo sees Haason Reddick as a fit for Minnesota.

“One of the league’s premier pass rushers from 2020-23 (he averaged nearly 13 sacks per season over that span), Reddick had just 3.5 combined sacks over the past two seasons,” DeArdo wrote in a July 2 article. “But while he had just 2.5 sacks in 2025, he amassed 34 pressures despite playing through several injuries.”

Why Haason Reddick Makes Sense for the Vikings

Last season, Reddick played 571 total snaps on defense with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading to a 57.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Reddick generated 34 total pressures, three sacks, 29 hurries, two QB hits, and one forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 24 solo tackles.

Moreover, DeArdo went into more detail on why Reddick makes sense for Minnesota, noting that there are quite a few veteran pass rushers who are free agents with training camp right around the corner.

“In Minnesota, Reddick’s versatility would be put to use by veteran defensive coordinator Brian Flores,” DeArdo added in his article. “The fact that the Vikings employ a 3-4 defense — which Reddick has a history of playing in — makes this pairing even more logical.”

Minnesota Lands Blunt Message on New GM

All eyes will be on new general manager Nolan Teasley and what potential additions he could make between now and the start of the 2026 NFL season. Whether that be pursuing Reddick or another pass rusher, Teasley saw firsthand with the Seattle Seahawks the importance of a relentless pass rush.

While Teasley is still a handful of weeks into his role as Vikings general manager, former Seahawks star Richard Sherman, who knows him well, shared his thoughts on Teasley landing the job.

“It’s really incredible, and it’s fantastic, and I love it,” Sherman said on the June 24 edition of “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “He’s a guy who works incredibly hard, a guy who cares about the players, he cares about his job, he cares about the organizations.

“He’s put in the time, and that’s the hard part for a lot of people who get in these positions, is they haven’t worked themselves through, they haven’t taken the stairs to the top. A lot of people get the elevator, and then you get to the top, and you don’t know how to operate.”