Vikings Issued Compelling Message on Brendan Sorsby

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders QB Brendan Sorsby will enter the NFL supplemental draft ahead of the 2026 season, per ESPN. Moreover, the Minnesota Vikings have received a compelling take on the situation.

The reason there’s a supplemental draft happening is due to Sorsby admitting to placing bets across multiple sports and later completing inpatient treatment for gambling addiction.

Initially, the NCAA denied his reinstatement request in May, but a Texas judge granted a temporary injunction in early June, making him eligible for the 2026 college football season.

Amid a Big 12 lawsuit involving Texas Tech and growing backlash over his eligibility, Sorsby ultimately chose to enter the NFL instead. Now, the question is which team will want to take the risk on the 22-year-old signal-caller?

For CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, one of the landing spots he sees is the Vikings, despite having J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray on the roster battling it out to determine the team’s starter.

“I don’t think we would live in a world where all three of those quarterbacks would be on the roster at the same time if that’s what the Vikings decided to do,” Wilson said on the June 17 edition of CBS Sports HQ.

“Another team, by the way, with a new general manager. Kevin O’Connell, of course, is still the head coach and is known for developing quarterbacks young and old. The exclusion being, of course, J.J. McCarthy thus far.”

Would Vikings Want QB With Higher Upside Than J.J. McCarthy?

Moreover, regarding the young players, Wilson stated that he sees more upside in Sorsby than in McCarthy, based on how the two performed in college.

“There is no question about Sorsby as being a better college player, having to have done more than what J.J. had to accomplish on that national title Michigan team, which had a great defense and a good running game,” Wilson added. “All that said, I think that it could be a situation where maybe the Vikings move on from J.J. McCarthy. Kyler’s only on a one-year deal.

“And Brendan Sorsby, again, if he gets everything sorted off the field, would be in a situation with Kevin O’Connell. He can play on time. He can do what you need a pocket passer to do with the added athleticism of what a Kyler or a J.J. gives you, but a better presence in the pocket than J.J. right now, potentially better than Kyler long-term in the right situation.”

Does Brendan Sorsby to Minnesota Make Sense?

Nonetheless, it’s hard to envision the Vikings picking Sorsby; they might want to let the 2026 NFL season play out before making any long-term decision on the QB. Still, that will depend on how high new general manager Nolan Teasley thinks of the former Cincinnati Bearcats QB.

If Teasley sees Sorsby as an intriguing enough QB prospect that he’s worth selecting, then that would be his first major decision as general manager. Still, for now, it seems that, when it comes to the signal-caller position, all eyes will be on the QB battle to determine the winner, with speculation about the loser.