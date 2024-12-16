Vikings Get Good News on Injured Starter Ahead of Playoffs

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reacts during a game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Minnesota Vikings clinched a playoff berth with a Seattle Seahawks loss in Week 15 but still have plenty out in front of them.

Minnesota controls its own destiny in the NFC North with the frontrunner Detroit Lions suffering their third loss of the season. The Vikings can clinch the division title and the top seed in the NFC playoffs if they win out.

A player who will be tantamount to the Vikings’ efforts is second-year linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who is on injured reserve for a third week following a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 12.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed on December 14 that Pace is ahead of schedule and should be ready to be reactivated to the roster once he is eligible to return from the injured reserve list.

“He’s doing really well,” said O’Connell, whose eyes lit up upon the question of Pace’s recovery. “Probably ahead of the timeline we initially thought. He’ll be ready to roll when he’s available to come off, I believe.”

While Pace is lauded for his ability as a pass rusher, his impact in the run game has been missing the past few weeks. The Vikings have allowed 156 rushing yards per game during Pace’s two-game absence ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

He is eligible to come off the injured reserve list for the final two games against the regular season — at home against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 and on the road in Detroit in Week 18.

Vikings’ Ivan Pace Jr. Ranks Among the NFL’s Top LBs

Undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2023, Pace was a consensus fifth-round pick who fell due to concerns about his size translating to the NFL.

At 5-foot-10, 231 pounds, Pace has turned his stature into h

is biggest strength, showing an ability to attack gaps in protection and balance through blockers with his lower center of gravity.

After an impressive rookie campaign, Pace earned All-Rookie Team honors from the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) and Pro Football Focus (PFF).

“One of two undrafted players on this list, Pace has been the perfect fit for Brian Flores’ defense in Minnesota. His 77.2 overall PFF grade leads all qualified rookie linebackers and ranks 17th in the league,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman wrote in January 2024. “Pace’s trademark blitzing ability has carried over from his days at the University of Cincinnati. His 22.9% pass-rush win rate is the second highest among 85 linebackers with at least 20 pass-rush snaps this season.”

Pace has built upon his impressive rookie year this season. He boasts the fifth-highest pass-rush grade (83.2) and the 12th-highest run-defense grade (85.6) among qualifying linebackers.

Vikings Close to Full Health Approaching Playoffs

Aside from an unfortunate season-ending injury to Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings are approaching full health with its starting Week 1 roster.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is ailing from a hamstring injury and is questionable this week. O’Connell has maintained that they’re taking a precautionary approach with Gilmore, who is 34 years old and played the second-most snaps at cornerback for the Vikings this season.

Aaron Jones (back), Andrew Van Ginkel (hip), Josh Oliver (wrist) and Harrison Smith (rest) were all on the Week 15 injury report but logged a full practice on Saturday.