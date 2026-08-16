Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Hit With More Bad News After Giants Game

The Minnesota Vikings have officially named Kyler Murray their starting quarterback to open up the 2026 NFL season. Now, the question becomes, who will be the team’s primary backup behind Murray?

On the surface, J.J. McCarthy seems to be the most likely option. He was competing with Murray for the starting job. But, there are others competing for the job as well.

Carson Wentz remains a potential backup option for the Vikings. Max Brosmer is also on the roster. Minnesota has been very high on Brosmer’s potential.

McCarthy could also become a trade candidate. If the Vikings choose to move forward with Murray, Wentz, and Brosmer, McCarthy could find himself being the odd man out.

With that being said, more bad news has come out about the former Michigan standout following the team’s preseason opener.

Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Hit With Even More Bad News

Following the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants, McCarthy’s name continues swirling as a potential trade candidate.

Sports Illustrated’s Adam Carlson has named McCarthy as one of the Minnesota players on thin ice.

“Questions must be asked whether handing the backup quarterback job to McCarthy would be the right move or whether a competition with Wentz might be the right course of action for the team,” Carlson wrote.

“The former Michigan quarterback looked uncomfortable on the field and might do well with more time to learn and develop before potentially taking on a bigger role.”

During the preseason opener, McCarthy played sparingly. He ended up completing four of his seven pass attempts for 34 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions, while also running one time for one yard.

What Should Minnesota Choose to Do with J.J. McCarthy?

After selecting McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it would be disappointing to cut ties with the young quarterback so soon.

Granted, he could bring back a decent draft pick, but that pick would be nothing close to No. 10. If the Vikings were to trade McCarthy, they would be taking cents on the dollar.

Keeping McCarthy in town as Murray’s backup would be the smart decision. If Murray were to suffer an injury, McCarthy would be given another opportunity. Wentz is a solid veteran option, but McCarthy offers much more upside.

The only smart trade decision would be if Minnesota was offered a second-round pick or surprisingly a first-round selection.

Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about McCarthy’s future in the coming days. He may be on thin ice, but it would still be surprising to see the Vikings move on from him just yet.