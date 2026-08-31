Vikings Explore Adding 6-Foot-7 OT After NFL Roster Cuts

The Minnesota Vikings made the offensive line a priority with the first round of waiver wire claims Monday. But the team might not be done adding to the offensive front.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings hosted two players for visits Monday. One of them was offensive tackle Jack Nelson.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 314 pounds, Nelson appeared in 10 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season. A 2025 seventh-round pick, Nelson also started four years at Wisconsin during his college career.

“He’s a better run blocker than pass protector on tape, with the quickness and athleticism to find his landmarks on move blocks. He operates with good strain and technique on base and drive blocks but won’t create much push,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein during the 2025 draft process. “Nelson’s pass sets can feel frantic with disheveled footwork, inconsistent body control and an anchor that could struggle to withstand NFL speed-to-power.

“He needs to get stronger, but his instincts and awareness in protection could pair with his range as a move blocker for consideration by zone-heavy teams.”

On Monday, the Vikings also hosted defensive tackle Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi for a visit. Ndubuisi played in one game for the Houston Texans last season.

Vikings Host Jack Nelson for Visit After Waiver Wire Claims

Getty Offensive tackle Jack Nelson played 10 games for the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie last season.

The Vikings are pretty clearly in the market for offensive linemen. The team only had eight linemen on the active roster when they were due at 5 pm CT Sunday. That left the Vikings with questionable depth along the front.

On Monday, the team claimed both guard Trevor Keegan and center Nick Samac. But the Vikings could still view Nelson as a potential addition for extra tackle depth.

Despite being a late Day 3 pick, Nelson provided depth for the Falcons as a rookie. In 10 games, he played four offensive snaps and 45 on special teams.

The Falcons waived Nelson with an injury settlement on August 14. But clearly, he’s at least healthy enough for a visit.

Perhaps Minnesota met with the tackle to see how he’s progressing in his recovery. In theory, the Vikings could be considering Nelson for either an active roster spot or practice squad role.