Vikings Receive ‘Very Positive’ Update on DB’s Injury

The Minnesota Vikings got an unfortunate visual on Friday evening when safety Jacob Thomas went down in the first quarter of the Vikings’ final preseason game against the Denver Broncos, and did not return.

Some worried that Thomas – who took reps with the first teams after starter Theo Jackson went down with an injury earlier in the month, despite being an undrafted rookie out of James Madison – could face an extended period on the sidelines after the injury.

However, news came out on Saturday morning that Thomas in fact suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain, which should not sideline him for very long, per The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

“Vikings UDFA safety Jacob Thomas has a Grade 1 ankle sprain, a source tells The Athletic. Considered very positive news after Friday’s injury. Thomas has had an exceptional training camp and has been in line to make the 53-man roster.” Lewis reported on Saturday.

Fans Feared the Worst for Jacob Thomas After Friday Injury

After going down following a play in which he was covering Broncos wideout Marvin Mims on a deep ball, Thomas immediately clutched his right ankle, leading many to suspect that he may have suffered the same fate as fellow rookie safety for the Seattle Seahawks Bud Clark the week prior when he broke his ankle in the preseason game loss the Tennessee Titans.

However, it appears that Thomas will not be in danger of missing serious time this offseason.

Grade 1 ankle sprains typically take a week or two to heal, so it is very much in the realm of possibility that the rookie plays a role on offense when the team opens up the season against the Green Bay Packers on September 13.

Thomas is not currently in line to start, but at present he is widely considered as the third choice safety behind Jackson and Joshua Metellus, and could be utilized as the dime back on obvious passing downs in just over two weeks time.