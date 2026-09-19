Jaguars Add Former Vikings Quarterback to Game-Day Roster

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens is got a key nod on Saturday.

“We have elevated QB Nick Mullens and LB Jalen McLeod to the active roster from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game via standard elevation,” the Jacksonville Jaguars announced in a post on X on September 19.

Mullens, 31, is a former undrafted free agent who spent three seasons with the Vikings from 2022 through 2024. Mullens went 0-3 during his Vikings tenure.

He is unlikely to play against the Denver Broncos for the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence healthy.

Ex-Vikings QB Nick Mullens Gets Nod Call-Up From Jaguars

The Vikings acquired Mullens in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in August 2022. He completed 70.8% of his passes during that time, but a propensity for turnovers led to 1,568 yards and 8 touchdowns to 9 interceptions.

For his career, Mullens has a 6,448-34-31 line on 66% completion.

In addition to the Vikings, Jaguars, and Raiders, he has also spent time with the Clevland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings have their own QB quandary to navigate, with starter Kyler Murray sidelined due to a concussion suffered in Week 1. That has left the oft-injury Carson Wentz as their starter with 2024 first-round pick and fellow training room staple J.J. McCarthy as his backup.

They are taking on the Chicago Bears and 2024 first-overall pick Caleb Williams in Week 2.

Vikings Looking to Ride the Right Trend in Week 2

The Vikings got a big comeback win over the Bears in Week 1 of the 2025 season. They lost the Week 11 rematch, and Bears head coach Ben Johnson is 5-1 against Vikings DC Brian Flores.

But Wentz is undefeated against the Bears, dating back to his time with the Washington Commanders in 2022 and the Eagles before that. They Vikings surely hope Wentz continues that streak and plays like his Week 1 self and not like Mullens during his time in Minnesota.

If he does, especially his second-half performance, he could force a difficult decision.