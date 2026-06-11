Vikings’ Jake Golday Reveals Major Personal News Before Training Camp

One of the Minnesota Vikings‘ promising rookies is linebacker Jake Golday, who the team drafted in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While the rookie is adjusting to life, going from college to the pros and having a lot on his plate, he is making time for personal matters.

While speaking to the media on June 10, Golday shared exciting personal news, revealing that he’s getting married between the end of mandatory minicamp and the start of the team’s training camp in late July.

“I’ll definitely be training multiple times a week,” Golday told reporters. “I’m going to take a little bit of a break just to kind of relax the mind. Every day I’m going to be in the playbook, though. I still got to stay this play. I want to come back here and start from zero.

“But I’m actually getting married over the break, too. So, I’m going on a honeymoon as well. And then as soon as I get done with that, I’ll be back here, I think around July 6 or so, training and just getting ready for camp. It’s a very special time for me. It’s going to be an amazing year.”

Jake Golday on Transitioning From College to the NFL

Last season with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Golday played 681 total snaps on defense, leading to an 82.4 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he recorded 70 solo tackles, 18 total pressures, four sacks, and was charged with 10 missed tackles.

Golday also shared what it’s been like adapting to the demands being placed on him at the NFL level as he looks to make an immediate impact for Minnesota this upcoming season.

“It’s definitely a lot of information, and it’s definitely a lot different than the defenses I’ve ran in the past, but that’s amazing,” Golday added. “It’s allowing me to grow and to be a better player and to just learn more.

“I’m trying to soak in all this knowledge that all these amazing coaches have for me, uh, and do my best to come out here and perform every single day.”

Jake Golday Leaning on Vikings Veterans

Meanwhile, Golday also revealed the veterans on the team who are helping him along with the transition to this new level.

“Definitely Blake Cashman and [Eric Wilson] for sure,” Golday said. “Those guys definitely have been in a league a long time and have had a lot of success. So I’ve been picking those guys’ brains a ton.

Furthermore, the Vikings rookie noted that he has a close relationship with Andrew Van Ginkel and shared how the veteran has helped him in this process as Golday prepares for his rookie season.

“We’re actually really close in the locker room,” Golday added. “We’re not in the same position group when we meet every single day. But when I’m out here I’m picking his brain all the time when we’re standing on the sideline and I see something. And there’s a lot of times different packages where I get thrown into the position that he plays.”