Vikings Eyeing Former Seahawks $2.9 Million LB

The Minnesota Vikings may be closing in on adding a running back to their practice squad this week. The Vikings, though, could also be interested in the linebacker market.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Minnesota hosted former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jalan Gaines for a tryout Tuesday. Along with Gaines, rookie linebacker Cade Denhoff also tried out for Minnesota.

As an undrafted rookie in 2025, Gaines signed a 3-year $2.966 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent the past two offseasons with the Seahawks and briefly had a stint on the Seattle practice squad last September.

Gaines was an FCS standout at Illinois State during his college career.

“With exceptional size and solid explosiveness, Gaines is one of the top pass rushers at the FCS level,” wrote NFL Draft Diamonds’ Jimmy Williams. “Using his 80 1/4″ wingspan, he effectively sheds blocks and consistently makes plays in the backfield. Gaines has traits that you just can’t teach.”

Vikings Have LB Jalan Gaines Try Out

Getty Head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings had a former Seattle Seahawks linebacker try out for their roster Tuesday.

Gaines inked a sizable deal in undrafted free agency to join the Seahawks. However, only $1,500 was guaranteed, which was an indication that he was a long shot to make the roster.

The Seahawks waived Gaines at the 2025 roster deadline. They brought him back on the practice squad in early September, but he remained on the squad for only a day.

Gaines didn’t join any other club during the 2025 regular season. The linebacker then signed a futures deal with the Seahawks after the team won the Super Bowl. The futures deal was worth $885,000 with no signing bonus.

Seattle again cut Gaines at the roster deadline in August. He’s been a free agent since then.

Gaines competed with Denhoff at Tuesday’s Vikings tryouts. Denhoff was an undrafted rookie this year who didn’t make the Buffalo Bills out of training camp this past summer.

Denhoff posted 51 combined tackles with two sacks and five tackles for loss in 47 games at Clemson during his college career.