Promising Vikings WR Suffers Setback Ahead of Season Opener

The Minnesota Vikings looked poised to start the 2024 season with a fully healthy wide receiver group considering Jordan Addison‘s return to practice this week, but an undisclosed injury has left promising third-year receiver Jalen Nailor sidelined.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Nailor was working the sidelines during a September 2 practice ahead of the team’s September 8 season opener against the New York Giants.

A 2022 sixth-round pick, Nailor has flashed promise to the Vikings organization. However, that’s rarely translated to the playing field. He played in just six games last season after starting the 2023 season on injured reserve and has dealt with lingering injuries and illness throughout his career.

The Vikings’ first injury report on Wednesday, September 3 will shed light on the nature of his injury.

For what it’s worth, The Athletic’s Alec Lewis saw Nailor working on the sidelines and said he “looked in good spirits,” adding that his limited action at practice could just be a precaution.

Addison injured his ankle in an August 14 practice. KSTP’s Darren Wolfson said on September 3 that he “fully expects” Addison to play in Sunday’s season opener.

The good news: Vikings WR Jordan Addison (ankle) was practicing today during the portion open to reporters. The bad news: WR Jalen Nailor (unknown) was working on a side field. pic.twitter.com/2FWV8o3ygd — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 2, 2024

Jalen Nailor Entering Make-or-Break Year With Vikings

Nailor has remained in good favor with the Vikings despite his limited availability over the past two seasons.

The Michigan State product suffered an injury in training camp last season but carried him on the 53-man roster to start the season. He played in limited fashion on special teams before landing on injured reserve.

Coming out of the 2022 draft class, Nailor was described as a player that receivers coach Keenan McCardell “pounded the table” for during draft meetings.

The talent and athleticism have always been there for Nailor, who won multiple state titles in track and field at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. However, there were also concerns about durability that have proven true throughout his career.

Nailor was deemed a breakout candidate this season after putting together one of the most impressive performances at training camp.

But this latest injury scare makes the 2024 season look more like a make-or-break, not breakout, for the third-year wide receiver.

Vikings Open 2024 Season as Road Favorites Over Giants

New quarterback. No problem.

The Vikings (7-10; 2023) open the 2024 season as 1.5-point favorites over the Giants despite turning over the offense to Sam Darnold this season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. There is skepticism surrounding Darnold, who is on his fourth team since being drafted third overall in 2018.

However, the Vikings’ supporting cast should buoy Darnold in his first start against a Giants defense that allowed the seventh-most points (23.9 points per game) last season.

The last time these two teams met was in the 2022 NFC wild-card round, which ended in a 31-24 Giants win where former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins checked down to T.J. Hockenson on fourth down to end the game.

Daniel Jones is returning from an ACL injury that spiraled the Giants to a 6-11 season last year. He leads an offense that lost Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Devin Singletary is expected to be the team’s lead back to start the season.

Meanwhile, the Vikings’ backfield saw a boost with the addition of former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones, who should help sustain drives and take the weight off what should be an improved Vikings defense.