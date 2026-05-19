Vikings’ Ex-Undrafted Free Agent Set to Help Form ‘Explosive’ Defensive Duo

Minnesota Vikings fans might not see defensive lineman Jalen Redmond as much of a secret. The 27-year-old is why the fan base could be confident about the team replacing all of its departed veteran defensive linemen in 2026.

But Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski still sees Redmond as flying under the radar nationally.

Sobleski included Redmond on his list of “best kept secrets” around the league. On Monday, though, the BR analyst suggested that could change in a significant way this fall.

“The Vikings employ an attacking defensive front. Redmond fits in nicely, with six sacks and numerous pressures last season,” wrote Sobleski.

“Minnesota wanted a disruptive interior presence, hence the selection of Caleb Banks in this year’s first round. He will join Redmond and give the unit an explosive, upfield duo.”

Redmond started 15 games last season. It was the first time in his NFL career he was a regular starter.

In 17 contests overall, he had 62 combined tackles, including 12 for loss. Redmond also registered eight quarterback hits, five pass defenses, six sacks and one forced fumble.