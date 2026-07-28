All-Pro Jamal Adams Joins Vikings, Sends Emphatic 3-Word Message

Three-time All-Pro linebacker Jamal Adams is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, and he had just three words to share after the news broke.

Adams took to social media on Monday, July 27 to disseminate his message.

“Year 10,” Adams posted to X. “#Skol.”

Adams, a three-time All-Pro selection (2018-20), has played stints with the New York Jets (2017-19), Seattle Seahawks (2020-23), as well as the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in 2024 before joining the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

He has spent most of his NFL career as a safety, though Adams played linebacker for the Raiders in 2025.