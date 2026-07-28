Three-time All-Pro linebacker Jamal Adams is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, and he had just three words to share after the news broke.
Adams took to social media on Monday, July 27 to disseminate his message.
“Year 10,” Adams posted to X. “#Skol.”
Adams, a three-time All-Pro selection (2018-20), has played stints with the New York Jets (2017-19), Seattle Seahawks (2020-23), as well as the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in 2024 before joining the Las Vegas Raiders last season.
He has spent most of his NFL career as a safety, though Adams played linebacker for the Raiders in 2025.
“It’s unclear whether he’ll be playing safety or linebacker in the Brian Flores defense,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote Monday night. “Given the flexibility and creativity of the scheme, he could play both.”
Jamal Adams Struggled With Injury Issues for 3 Straight Years Before Last Season
Adams has played in 102 games over his nine-year professional tenure, starting 87 of those contests. However, he has struggled to stay healthy in recent years.
He played in just 15 games between 2022-24, including one contest, nine contests and five contests respectively across that three-season run. However, Adams returned to full health last year, appearing in all 17 games for the Raiders and starting four of them.
Adams has tallied 546 total tackles, including 55 tackles for loss, 44 quarterback hits, 36 passes defensed, 22.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four interceptions and four fumble recoveries. He will play the upcoming campaign at the age of 31.
Vikes bringing in a dynamic blitzing safety!!” former Vikings player and KFAN analyst Ben Leber posted to X on Monday night. “Welcome.”
All-Pro Jamal Adams Joins Vikings, Sends Emphatic 3-Word Message