Vikings Cut Former 1st-Round Pick Ahead of Crucial Packers Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings waived former first-round pick Jamin Davis to make room for the return of starting inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who is active in time for a Week 17 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings announced the move on Saturday, December 28, as Pace returned from a four-game absence on the injured reserve list. Pace suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 12 win over the Chicago Bears, prompting the Vikings to sign Davis off the Packers’ practice squad on November 26.

Davis was the 19th overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Washington Commanders. He played three-plus seasons in Washington before the Commanders released him on October 22. With his combination of size and speed, he was one of the best pound-for-pound athletes coming out of the 2021 draft, but did not fit first-year coach Dan Quinn’s needs at inside linebacker.

Davis played 21 defensive snaps in four games with the Vikings. He logged a sack and a tackle for loss in a 42-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Pace returns to take a lion’s share of snaps at inside linebacker alongside Blake Cashman, while veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill returns to a relief role.

The Vikings can re-sign Davis to the practice squad if he clears waivers on Monday, December 30.

Vikings Approaching Full Strength In Time for Postseason

The Vikings’ physical style of play has lent itself to injuries throughout the season. But with Pace’s return, Minnesota is nearing full strength with less than two weeks before the start of the season.

After missing Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (concussion) was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday this week and is expected to return to action against the Packers.

Starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned in Week 16 after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He was rested this week but entered Sunday with no injury designation.

Backup cornerback Fabian Moreau is out for a second straight week with a hip injury.

Here’s the Vikings’ final injury report for Week 17.

Fabian Moreau CB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Harrison Smith S Foot DNP FP FP UNSPECIFIED Jalen Redmond DL Concussion LP FP FP UNSPECIFIED Blake Cashman LB Hip FP FP FP UNSPECIFIED C.J. Ham FB Ankle FP FP FP UNSPECIFIED Patrick Jones II OLB Knee FP FP FP UNSPECIFIED Josh Oliver TE Wrist FP FP FP UNSPECIFIED Ivan Pace Jr. LB Hamstring FP FP FP QUESTIONABLE Stephon Gilmore CB Not Injury Related – Rest (-) (-) DNP UNSPECIFIED

Vikings Slight Home Favorites Over Packers in NFC North Tilt

The Vikings enter Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. CT start as 1.5-point favorites over the Packers, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota (13-2) has won eight straight while Green Bay (11-4) has won five of its last six games in a matchup between two of the NFC’s top teams.

Both teams have clinched playoff spots, but the Vikings still have plenty to play for. Minnesota can clinch a top seed and first-round bye if they win out the rest of the season.