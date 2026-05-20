Former Vikings Athletic Edge Rusher Visits Patriots in NFL Free Agency: Report

Things didn’t work out for edge rusher Janarius Robinson with the Minnesota Vikings. But the edge rusher is still trying to play in the league.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Robinson visited the New England Patriots in free agency.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Robinson at No. 134 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he never played in a game for the Vikings.

Minnesota saw potential in the edge rusher because of his athleticism and other physical tools.

“Traits-based edge defender with the potential to play standing or as an even-front end. Studying tape can be a frustrating exercise, as the same player doesn’t always show up from game to game,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein during Robinson’s draft process. “He’s an agile athlete with rare length and has the traits necessary to make plays on the next level, but his wingspan often goes to waste due to a lack of skilled hand usage, and he seems content to put it in cruise control in certain situations.

“He has the physical tools and athletic ability necessary to play in the league, but his ceiling and floor could be defined by his motor and willingness to put the work in that is necessary for improvement.”

Robinson spent parts of two seasons with the Vikings. Since 2023, he has experienced stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Ex-Vikings Fourth-Rounder Janarius Robinson Works Out for Patriots: Report

Robinson never played in a regular season game for the Vikings in part because of an injury during his rookie campaign. Minnesota placed the edge rusher on injured reserve early in the preseason during August 2021. He had a fractured foot.

The following summer, the Vikings released Robinson and then signed him to the practice squad.

He didn’t stay on the Vikings practice squad for long. The Eagles poached him off the squad after Week 1. Robinson, though, later suffered an ankle injury, which helped prevent him from making his regular season debut in Philadelphia.

Robinson finally made his debut with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. During Week 12, he played three defensive snaps and a snap on special teams versus the Kansas City Chiefs. He posted one combined tackle.

All of Robinson’s NFL regular season experience has come with the Raiders. He played in six games, starting two of them, in 2023. Robinson then appeared in 10 contests during 2024.

In 16 games overall, Robinson has registered 13 combined tackles, including one for loss. He’s also submitted four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and one pass defense.

Robinson Attempting Comeback From NFL Suspension

While he finally earned playing time with the Raiders, Robinson’s tenure with the team ended on a sour note.

The NFL suspended the edge rusher in December 2024 for three games because of violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

He missed the final weeks of the 2024 campaign with the Raiders. Robinson then reached free agency in March 2025.

The edge rusher signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs last spring, but another foot injury caused him to miss the entire season.

It will be interesting to see if Robinson gets an opportunity with New England’s offseason program this spring. The Patriots will begin offseason workouts on May 26.