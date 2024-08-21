Vikings Predicted to Cut Young QB After Breakout Performance

With the arrival of Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall has been overlooked — but even after a breakout performance against the Cleveland Browns, he may not make the initial 53-man roster next week.

Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller predicted the Vikings to keep only two quarterbacks — Nick Mullens and Darnold — and waive Hall come final roster cuts on August 27. Hall is a candidate to be re-signed to the practice squad. However, there is no guarantee that another team wouldn’t pick him up off waivers.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis also sees a difficult decision ahead on Hall in his cutdown day preview. Darnold and Mullens are locks for the top two quarterback spots, but the Vikings must weigh if keeping Hall is worth a depth spot on the roster.

Meanwhile, McCarthy was placed on injured reserve (IR) after his meniscus surgery. He will not count against the 53-man roster.

Vikings QB Jaren Hall Admits It Wasn’t Another Day at the Office in Cleveland

A 2023 fifth-round pick, Hall finished with a perfect passer rating in the Vikings’ 27-12 win over the Browns on August 17, completing 4 of 5 pass attempts for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

“I don’t know about another day in the office, man. Days like this you just cherish forever,” Hall said, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s a game I’ll always remember – preseason or not. Just to play and execute the simple plays that are being called. I trust in the coaches’ call. It just feels good. It’s fun to enjoy with your teammates like that.”

Hall was among a three-quarterback carousel last season when Kirk Cousins was lost for the season due to an Achilles injury. He got the first start in Cousins’ stead in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons with Mullens on IR. Hall suffered a concussion on his first drive, thrusting Joshua Dobbs into the game.

Hall was pulled as the starter in a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He did not throw a touchdown in the regular season last year — making Saturday’s perfect passer rating in Cleveland special for the 26-year-old.

“Very few people do it,” Hall said. “It’s a preseason game, you take it with a grain of salt and do your best, but that doesn’t take away anything. There are great players out there. But when you keep it simple and you just execute, which is what we did in that last group and it just comes together.”

Vikings Must Weigh Risk With Waiving Jaren Hall

When the Vikings were still on the fence with Cousins, Kevin O’Connell identified Hall as a developmental prospect. He was the first quarterback the Vikings head coach drafted.

Whether O’Connell, a former quarterback himself, is willing to risk losing Hall will have significant sway in the Vikings’ roster decisions.

From Lewis: