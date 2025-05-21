Vikings All-Pro Name-Drops Patrick Mahomes After Historic Announcement

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is excited about the prospect of representing the United States in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Jefferson was also asked about his thoughts on NFL players dominating the Olympic roster selection process, and the Vikings star credited the players who participate in the sport regularly. Jefferson also had a reality check for Team USA quarterback Darrell Doucette.

Doucette previously said he was “better” than Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

“Those guys play flag football every day. They know the rules, they know the ins and outs of everything. So, it’ll be tough to, just to say this is just going to be all NFL players. And on top of that, it’s going to be so many positions. It’s gonna be so many spots on the team. So, everybody can’t play,” Jefferson told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on May 20.

“It’s gonna be tough. But I mean, that’s gonna be difficult to beat out Patrick Mahomes for the starting quarterback spot. Good luck. But that one’s gonna be tough for sure.”

Doucette played receiver in the celebrity flag football contest at the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Doucette called it “disrespectful” to assume NFL players would take all of the roster spots and said he was better than Mahomes.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game,” Doucette told TMZ in August 2024. “I know he’s right now the best in the league, I know he’s more accurate, I know he has all these intangibles. But when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him.”

Mahomes responded with a meme questioning what he had to do with the situation. Now, the once-hypothetical scenario is very close to becoming a reality, though players like Mahomes, who would be 32 by the start of the 2028 gams, could opt for self-preservation at that point.

It remains unclear if the Vikings’ star, Jefferson, will don the uniform when the time comes.

Justin Jefferson Sends Mixed Message on Olympic Flag Football Team

Jefferson spoke on Tuesday during the Annual Spring Meeting in Minnesota, joining a panel that included NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. He was asked about participating after expressing his joy over the league’s decision to allow NFL players to participate in flag football in 2028.

He was also rather noncommittal to participating, noting how far off the opportunity still is, even with the unanimous approval.

“I don’t know. It’s three years from now, so. There’s a lot of things that go into it. We play this game is where we don’t play flag football. We play full-on football. So, just the contact and the physicality that we’re going to go through for these next three years, hopefully, hope to God it doesn’t have a toll on my body and I’m able to be out there and compete for my country,” Jefferson told Pelissero.

“It’s tough to say at this very moment. But would it be a dream? Would it be something that I would be looking forward to? Yeah.”

Jefferson turns 26 in June. He will be 29 and preparing for his ninth season in the NFL by the time the Olympics roll around. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection.

However, Jefferson has also navigated injuries in recent seasons, specifically in 2023 when he was plagued by hamstring and chest ailments.

Despite his missed time, Jefferson ranks third in offensive snaps since 2020, per Stathead.

There will be provisions for salary and injuries for the events, all of which will need to be ironed out in the coming months and years. The decision is still historic and adds another layer of competition to an ever-growing sport.

Justin Jefferson Not Only Vikings Player Who Could Vie for Olympics

Jefferson accompanied Vikings teammate and linebacker Brian Asamoah for the post-announcement press conference. Asamoah has been integral to spreading football in Ghana as part of the league’s initiative.

However, they are not the only Vikings players for whom Tuesday’s announcement is potentially good news.

Vikings running back Aaron Jones has also been an advocate for flag football in the Olympics.

“Flag football players may be upset at me for this. But, yes, I would absolutely love it [if NFL players could participate]. Every other sport gets an opportunity to win a gold medal,” Jones told reporters in April. “If you’re not serving your country in the military, I feel like that’s the other highest honor that you can represent your country in. I used to say when I’m done playing, a long time from now, I’m going to go play rugby because that was similar to football. I just have to learn the game. But now we have flag football. So, hopefully, I don’t have to worry about that.

“I would definitely be interested in it.”

Jones will be 33 by the 2028 Olympics. He also has a noteworthy injury history and could be on another team since his contract expires after the 2026 season.