Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Turns Heads With Telling Change

The Minnesota Vikings returned to the practice field for OTAs on May 27, and All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson was in attendance, a fact confirmed by the team’s official social media accounts.

That may seem innocuous, but Jefferson’s participation in this portion of the offseason program is rare.

So much so that his mere presence came as a surprise to the local beat.

“Notable attendance on the first day of Vikings OTAs for Justin Jefferson, who in the past couple years has not always attended voluntary portions of the offseason program,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X on May 27.

Jefferson, who attended a fan event on May 24, wanted a new contract in 2024.

That is not an issue this offseason, likely lending itself to Jefferson’s decision to attend the session this year. The Vikings signed him to a four-year, $140 million contract.

Jefferson is the second-highest-paid receiver in the league in total value, the highest-paid in terms of guaranteed money ($88.7 million), ranking behind only and ahead of his long-time friend and former college teammate, Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Justin Jefferson Showing Up Early Helps Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

Jefferson is coming off his fifth straight 1,000-yard season. The NFL leader in receptions and receiving yards in 2022, he had a 103-1,533-10 line in 2024. However, Jefferson and the Vikings are breaking in a new quarterback, 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

The duo connected early on Day 1 of OTAs.

They were also spotted hanging out at one of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff games against the Golden State Warriors. Jefferson noted the significance of building chemistry.

“Just trying to build that connection and build that team chemistry,” Jefferson told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on May 20. “He’s going to be my quarterback. So, in order to have that connection and have that personal, that one-on-one connection, we have to know each other besides football.

Jefferson and the Vikings need McCarthy to hit the ground running. McCarthy missed his rookie season with a torn meniscus. The team won 14 games and made the playoffs with Sam Darnold, now of the Seattle Seahawks, putting forth a Pro Bowl season.

Justin Jefferson’s Success Summed Up With ‘Absurd Testament’

Jefferson is a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro, and the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.

He has the counting stats to back up his mounting resume of accolades.

“Jefferson holds the record for most receiving yards through two seasons of a player’s career (3,016), three seasons (4,825), four seasons (5,899) and five seasons (7,432). An absurd testament to early-career success and availability,” ESPN’s Benjamin Solak wrote in his countdown in the final 100 days before the 2025 season on May 27.

“Jefferson is already seventh on the list for receiving yards through six seasons, and he has played only five seasons. He’ll take the top spot with a mere 943 yards, which would take just 10 games on his career average of 96.5 receiving yards per game.”

Solak notes that Chase would need 2,008 yards in 2025 to catch Jefferson in Year 5 pace, and that Jefferson’s career YPG is the best in league history.