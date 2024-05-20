Justin Jefferson Takes Action Amid Contract Stalemate With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings convened for organized team activities on Monday, May 20. With a lot on the line this season, there was one very notable absence as the Vikings step into a new era at quarterback.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell hasn’t announced a starter just yet. Veteran Sam Darnold could receive the first chance to buy time.

Be it him or rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, though, they could be without their top threat.

“WR Justin Jefferson, who has been in talks with the Vikings regarding a contract extension, was not spotted at the team’s training facility today for the start of organized team activities, per team sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on May 20.

This portion of the offseason is still voluntary. Jefferson has until June 4 and the start of mandatory minicamp before this costs him. He has also been in town in recent weeks.

Jefferson is coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard season to begin a career that includes three Pro Bowl trips. But Jefferson is tracking to play out this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Fans took notice of the development with the Vikings potentially breaking in a new QB.

“JJ McCarthy right now,” DraftKings Sportsbook’s social media team said in their post.

JJ McCarthy right now pic.twitter.com/JSywx0432C — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) May 20, 2024

The entire state of Minnesota seeing this,” The 33rd Team’s group added.

The entire state of Minnesota seeing this pic.twitter.com/rwXAmveH9y — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 20, 2024

Not everyone was looking at the early absence in such a dour light, though.

“This could get interesting as his QB situation is currently murky, however, I imagine a long-term deal will get done with Jefferso [sic], and make him the highest-paid WR in the league when they do,” the “LeatherBrainz” podcast handle posted.

Vikings Can Afford to Pay Justin Jefferson

Jefferson has expressed confidence that the two sides would be able to work out a deal. But he was clear that he wants to cash in on a deal expected to reset the market for non-quarterbacks in the league.

Jefferson will earn $19.7 million in 2024 on his current four-year, $13.1 million rookie deal. The Vikings still have the franchise tag at their disposal to keep him in the mix.

They can use it up to three times.

The Vikings project to have the fifth-most cap space in 2025, per Over The Cap. However, OTC projects that at $24.7 million. That is a costly endeavor even with the benefit of having a quarterback on a cost-controlled contract.

It also doesn’t address the security that players often seek when they go to the table to negotiate new deals.

Justin Jefferson Confident in Vikings

“I want to break the bank, and I want to be a part of an organization that wants me and to really give me what I deserve,” Jefferson said on “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on February 7. “I feel like eventually the Vikings will do what they need to do to have me in the building, but I don’t really know at this very moment. Only time will tell.”

O’Connell expressed confidence in a resolution. He also noted how much Jefferson means to the Vikings.

“I know everything’s gonna get worked out there,” O’Connell said “Up & Adams” on May 14. “Justin knows the love and admiration that I have for him, and he knows he’s such a big part of what we do around here. That’s on the field, that’s off the field. Brings such a great energy to our building every single day and he’s the ultra-competitor as far as when he steps in between the white lines.”

General Manager Kwesi Adfofo-Mensah also spoke optimistically about negotiations.

“Whenever we sign him, we want Justin to have his whole week,” Adofo-Mensah told reporters on April 27. “You know that friend that has a birthday that takes the month? I think Justin would deserve his whole month, if we signed a contract, to celebrate it. So we’re excited to work towards it. We’re going to keep going.”