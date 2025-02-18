Justin Jefferson Pitches Vikings Trade After $125 Million All-Pro’s Request

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is for the organization and its success, so naturally, he is a fitting salesman. The Vikings star put on his recruiter’s cap and made a pitch to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett, 29, has requested a trade from the Browns, who drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft.

Jefferson believes Garrett can be the missing piece the Vikings need.

“Myles, you know where to go, brother,” Jefferson said during an interview with USA Today Sports’ “Sports Seriously” on February 7. “We need about one, two extra pieces, and you’ll fill in that piece. We need you.”

Garrett recorded 14.0 sacks in 2024. He has recorded double-digit sacks in seven straight seasons, with his last shortcoming occurring in his rookie season.

He is a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and was the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett is heading into Year 4 of a five-year, $125 million contract. He has cap hits of $19.7 million in 2025 and $20.4 million in 2026, and he will count north of $40.9 million against the Browns’ books in 2027.

Vikings Could Face Challenge in Possible Pursuit of Browns DE Myles Garrett

For as strong of a message as Jefferson sent, the Vikings and other potential suitors could be left waiting if Garrett is their target.

Cleveland.com’s Marry Kay Cabot expects the Browns will be patient and “let this play out.”

“If that means Garrett sits out some games, so be it. With Browns GM Andrew Berry telling us at the Senior Bowl that he wouldn’t even take first two first-round picks, he’s ready to dig in his heels and stick to his guns,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot wrote on February 16.

“The Browns must establish that they won’t cave to trade demands. They’ve refused other requests from David Njoku and Kareem Hunt, and have no plans to let Garrett go. With him stating that he’s ‘willing to do whatever it takes’ to get the Browns to trade him, this could stretch into the season.”

That will not stop teams from making overtures. The Vikings have not been among the teams linked to Garrett, but NFC North rivals like the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions have.

Lions running back David Montgomery, a former Bear, also made a pitch to Garrett.

The Vikings could bolster themselves with Garrett and keep him away from their rivals.

They have four picks in the 2025 draft. Their first-round pick – No. 26 overall – is one of two picks the Vikings own within the top 100 selections. The other is No. 97 overall.

Expecting Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – whose draft record is lackluster – to make another splash play for a defensive star could be over-ambitious. The Vikings doled out multi-year contracts to linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard in 2024.

Those moves paid off.

Both players earned their first Pro Bowl selections. Over The Cap also projects the Vikings will have $55.5 million in space.

Vikings QB Situation Looms Over Offseason

The Vikings have more significant items to sort through before putting a final touch like Garrett on their group. Most notably, they have to decide on the quarterback position, where 2024 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold and veteran in-season pickup Daniel Jones are both free agents.

J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings’ first first-round pick in the 2024 draft, missed his rookie season and now needs to regain weight lost during his rehabilitation.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert even floated a scenario in which the Vikings tag and trade Darnold.

“Luckily, that ain’t my decision,” Jefferson told Athlon Sports’ Doug Farrar in an interview published on February 13. “I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what we’re going to do with Sam, if we’re going to bring him back. Of course, J.J. is going to have his opportunity to make some plays and to see if he’s going to be the starter.

“I’m not sure exactly what we’re going to do with Sam and the moves that we’re going to make, but I’m always confident in myself. It don’t matter who’s going to be throwing the ball. I’m going to make a play for sure.”