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$20 Million Veteran Safety Named Vikings Trade Candidate

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Jeremy Chinn
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Vikings Territory's Adam New proposed veteran safety Jeremy Chinn as a potential Minnesota Vikings trade target.

The majority of the team’s offseason moves are complete. But the Minnesota Vikings might not be completely finished adding to the back end of their secondary. If that’s the case, there’s one veteran Vikings Territory’s Adam New argued the team could consider targeting on the trade market — Jeremy Chinn.

New named Chinn one of three potential Vikings trade candidates to boost their defense.

“Chinn is the more veteran option at safety with six seasons accrued in the league. He would be a solid option and would improve the Vikings’ safety unit,” wrote New on May 25.

Chinn has posted at least 100 combined tackles in four of his six NFL seasons, including each of the past two. He had 114 combined tackles with two pass defenses and a sack for the Las Vegas Raiders last year.

According to Spotrac, Chinn has made about $20.5 million in his NFL career.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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$20 Million Veteran Safety Named Vikings Trade Candidate

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