Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Draws Trade Prediction Amid Kyler Murray Buzz

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray has generated a more dramatic forecast: McCarthy will ultimately be traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey made the prediction in a July 22 rundown of 61 potential developments for the 2026 NFL season. Bailey projected that Minnesota will move McCarthy after his uneven 2025 campaign, sending the former first-round pick to Baltimore and reuniting him with Ravens head coach Jesse Minter.

The forecast is speculation, not a report that the Vikings are shopping McCarthy. Its timing nevertheless gives it relevance as Minnesota approaches a consequential training-camp competition between McCarthy and Murray.

J.J. McCarthy Prediction Connects Him With Jesse Minter

Bailey based the proposed destination partly on McCarthy’s history with Minter at Michigan.

Minter served as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator when McCarthy helped Michigan win the national championship. That relationship gives Baltimore a logical connection to McCarthy, even though Minter coaches defense and would not be acquiring the quarterback to install a familiar offensive system.

The Ravens also have Lamar Jackson established as their starter. Their post-draft depth-chart projection listed veteran Tyler Huntley behind Jackson, meaning McCarthy would initially project more as a developmental backup than an immediate replacement.

That makes the prediction less about Baltimore needing a starter in 2026 and more about the possibility that Minter would value a young quarterback he knows well.

Bailey’s case against McCarthy centered on his 2025 production. McCarthy completed fewer than 60% of his passes and finished with 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, according to the SB Nation prediction.

Those numbers opened the door for Minnesota to add Murray and stage a legitimate competition instead of giving McCarthy another uncontested season.

Kyler Murray Competition Raises McCarthy’s Stakes

The Vikings have consistently described the situation as a competition.

McCarthy and Murray divided first-team opportunities during the offseason program, while Kevin O’Connell called their handling of the situation “very professional.” McCarthy also said in June that the distribution of repetitions was outside his control and that he intended to concentrate on maximizing each opportunity.

Justin Jefferson has added attention to the battle. The Vikings’ star receiver worked with both quarterbacks during the offseason and said he had observed growth from each of them.

That context makes the prediction feel more immediate. A decisive Murray victory in camp could move McCarthy from potential franchise quarterback to an unusually prominent backup.

It would not, however, automatically make a trade Minnesota’s best move.

McCarthy remains on his fully guaranteed rookie contract, which carries a manageable 2026 salary-cap charge of approximately $6 million. Trading him after a difficult season could also mean selling when his value is at its lowest.

The Vikings would have to decide whether the return outweighed the value of keeping an inexpensive 23-year-old quarterback behind Murray.

Vikings Have Reasons to Keep Both Quarterbacks

Minnesota’s strongest argument against trading McCarthy is the protection he provides.

Murray gives O’Connell an experienced option with high-level mobility and a proven NFL résumé. McCarthy gives the Vikings a younger alternative who already knows the offense and could still develop after only one full season of game action.

Keeping both would allow Minnesota to withstand an injury or a poor start without searching for a quarterback during the season. It would also give the organization additional time to evaluate whether McCarthy can recover the promise that led the Vikings to select him No. 10 overall in 2024.

A trade could become more realistic if McCarthy loses the competition decisively and another team offers meaningful draft capital. Baltimore’s connection through Minter makes the Ravens an interesting hypothetical partner, but Jackson’s presence limits the urgency of such a move.

For now, the prediction adds another layer to the Vikings’ most important camp storyline rather than signaling that a transaction is imminent.

McCarthy can quiet that conversation by outperforming Murray. If he cannot, questions about his future in Minnesota will become considerably harder for the Vikings to avoid.