J.J. McCarthy Gets Concerning Take Before Vikings-Ravens Preseason Game

The Minnesota Vikings have already determined their starting QB to be Kyler Murray. After making that decision, it appeared that J.J. McCarthy would be QB2; however, that might not be set in stone with two preseason games left.

Minnesota will host the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Judd Zulgad of Purple Daily believes that the backup position could be up for grabs with Carson Wentz potentially looking to overtake McCarthy for that QB2 on the depth chart.

“[Kevin] O’Connell has said that McCarthy is the backup, but clearly that can be subject to change,” Zulgad said in an Aug. 16 video. “And quite frankly, with where the Vikings are right now in wanting to win this season, this is not about the future. This is about the now. That’s why Kyler Murray is here.

“If the Vikings had to go to a backup quarterback right now, I think if you gave Kevin O’Connell truth serum, he would say Carson Wentz. This week’s practices might go a long way toward making what the depth chart looks like for Sept. 13 official.”

With Murray having an injury history, Minnesota needs a reliable backup that head coach Kevin O’Connell can lead if the former No. 1 pick ever has to miss time.

Carson Wentz Outperformed J.J. McCarthy Against the Giants

During McCarthy’s time out on the field in the 13-10 preseason opener win over the New York Giants, McCarthy went three-for-four on his pass attempts, leading to 34 passing yards. Moreover, he was also sacked.

Zulgad noted that from his perspective, Wentz performed better than McCarthy against the Giants in the preseason opener. As a result, that could open the door for the veteran to secure QB2 behind Murray.

“I think, to make a decision on who the backup quarterback’s going to be going into the season,” Zulgad stated. “So we now know Kyler Murray is going to start, no surprise. And now the question becomes, if Kyler gets hurt, which he tends to do against Green Bay on Sept. 13, who replaces him? J.J. McCarthy or Carson Wentz?

“Now, what we saw on [Aug. 15], I thought McCarthy with the second team, Wentz with the third team. But what we saw as far as the production goes, as far as running the show, Carson Wentz, to me, looked far more comfortable than J.J. McCarthy did.”

Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy on Performance in Preseason Opener

McCarthy spoke to the media after the Vikings’ win over the Giants and appears to have a positive attitude after losing the QB battle to Murray. Nonetheless, he will now need to go out on the field and perform to remain QB2 heading into the 2026 season.

“It’s awesome,” McCarthy told reporters. “Anytime you’re going against someone else and, obviously, doing that for the first time, it was just a lot of fun with the guys. A lot of things to clean up, but that’s what preseason football is all about.

“I think just the familiarity in the system, familiarity in the system, seeing everything clearly and just going out there and operating with a lot of different guys. It was just a lot of fun being out there playing a football game.”