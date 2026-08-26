JJ McCarthy Expected to Depart Vikings After Latest Development

One month ago, JJ McCarthy was embroiled in a battle for the Minnesota Vikings‘ starting quarterback job. One week from now, he could be unemployed and hunting a new team.

So went a take from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk after McCarthy and Carson Wentz split QB2 reps at practice on Tuesday, August 25.

“With Max Brosmer also on the roster, McCarthy could be in danger of not being on the roster by Sunday, when the rosters reduce to 53,” Florio wrote. “The Vikings undoubtedly would try to trade him, since the balance of his 2026 pay ($1.075 million) and all of his 2027 compensation ($3.775 million) are fully guaranteed. The Vikings may have to pay a significant chunk of the money in order to facilitate a deal.”

NFL Quarterback Trade Market Relatively Weak Currently

But with a thin trade market for quarterbacks because of relative health at the position around the league, there is a chance Minnesota might not find any takers for McCarthy if the franchise attempts to move him.

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t been able to find a suitor for Anthony Richardson, a former No. 4 overall pick, since allowing him to seek a trade partner beginning at the NFL Combine in late February. Meanwhile, 2025 third-round selection Dillon Gabriel is a cut candidate for the Cleveland Browns heading into just his second year.

“Ultimately, the Vikings may have to simply waive McCarthy,” Florio cotinued. “However it plays out, it’s not looking good for McCarthy in Minnesota. It will be interesting to see whether and to what extent McCarthy plays in the preseason finale against the [Denver] Broncos.”

Vikings Trending Toward Carson Wentz as QB2 Behind Kyler Murray

Brosmer was an undrafted rookie in 2025 and is heading into his second professional season. He is a candidate for QB3 and the practice squad in Minnesota, as it appears unlikely any other team would pick him up if given an opportunity come the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Wentz has outplayed McCarthy this preseason. He also arguably put together a better five-game stretch as the Vikings’ starter in 2025 between Weeks 3-7 while McCarthy was sidelined with a high-ankle sprain than McCarthy did across his 10 starts over the course of the campaign.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell afforded the starting job to Kyler Murray — who the team signed to a league-minimum contract in the offseason after the Arizona Cardinals cut him loose while still owing the QB $36 million — before Murray or McCarthy took a single snap in a preseason game.

O’Connell then said late last week that while McCarthy had gotten all the work with the second-team since the Vikings named Murray the starter, they would keep the QB competition for the backup job open.

“We’ll see how these next couple weeks play out, and we’re gonna do what’s best for our team,” O’Connell said.

Wentz outplayed McCarthy over the weekend in the second preseason game of the summer, and the two split QB2 reps on Tuesday, both of which indicate that Wentz is gaining ground on McCarthy for the role of backup quarterback.