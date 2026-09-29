J.J. McCarthy Traded to the Giants to Develop, Not Start – Report

The Minnesota Vikings’ trade sending J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants had many speculating that John Harbaugh’s team may have just moved for their new starting quarterback – at least for the remainder of the season.

Jameis Winston currently occupies the QB1 role after franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart went down at the start of Week 2’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with a season-ending knee injury.

However, according to former division rival; retired Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long; the acquisition of McCarthy was not intended as a plug-and-play solution for the team’s quarterback woes. Rather, the former 10th overall pick is in New York to develop as a signal caller and sit behind Winston.

Kyle Long Sends Message to J.J. McCarthy Post Trade

“The understanding has to be clear; the messaging has to be clear to [J.J. McCarthy]: he’s here to develop. Jameis [Winston] is the guy and when the guy with the diamonds [Jaxson Dart] comes back, he’s playing quarterback so don’t get it twisted young man.” Long said in a stern message to McCarthy.

“You’re here to learn how to play the quarterback position, learn how to be a professional…He gets an opportunity to restart in a locker room. And look, they need him and he needs them, so I think it’s a good situation for him.”

This sentiment was echoed by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who similarly shared that he has been told that Winston still remains the starter moving forward despite the acquisition of the ex-National Champion.

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NFL Insider Backs Up Kyle Long’s J.J. McCarthy Assessment

“The Giants’ addition of J.J. McCarthy is viewed as more of a move to bolster the backup position behind Jameis Winston, not to supplant him.” Schultz said (4:32) on the Schultz Report. “New York simply did not feel confident enough in its options behind Winston and could not afford to go another 15 games without upgrading at QB2.”

After Winston’s poor start to the season that’s seen him complete just 51% of his passes for 229 yards, 0 touchdowns and 1 interception in 2 games, many expected that McCarthy was being bought in to at the very least compete with the former first overall pick.

According to Schultz and now-CBS analyst Long, that is not the case.

But it is also not inconceivable that if Winston’s performances don’t improve and continue in their uncharacteristically conservative, uninspiring way that’s seen his yards/throw decrease to 4.67; down by almost half from 8.59 just one year ago; McCarthy could see himself get a look in at some point during the season.