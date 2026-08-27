J.J. McCarthy’s Vikings Future Takes Major Hit After Latest Report

The future of J.J. McCarthy with the Minnesota Vikings remains uncertain, as it appears that the former first-round pick will be QB3. As a result, the question will be whether McCarthy is fine being a third-stringer or is looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

With the roster cut down to 53 players looming on Aug. 30 and teams playing their final preseason game, coaches will soon face tough decisions. Moreover, teams unhappy with their backup quarterbacks might explore the trade market.

It’s here where McCarthy could be on the move. Benjamin Allbright of KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM reported on Aug. 27 that teams have inquired about the Vikings’ 23-year-old QB.

“Could see multiple QBs on the move in the next few weeks: Tua [Tagovailoa], [Dillon] Gabriel, McCarthy [and] [Anthony] Richardson. All have had calls placed on them to varying degrees of interest,” Allbright wrote on X.

Last season as the starter, McCarthy had 310 pass snaps, leading to a 61.8 overall PFF grade. He also threw for 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, while recording 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays.

Vikings Insider Believes J.J. McCarthy Will be QB3

As for the QB2 situation in Minnesota, The Athletic’s Alec Lewis stated that Wentz would take over if Kyler Murray gets hurt or falters, which would push McCarthy to QB3 to start the season.

“My expectation right now, and this is just based on conversations, but also what I’ve seen, is that Carson Wentz is definitely going to be the backup for the Minnesota Vikings,” Lewis said on the Aug. 26 edition of “Vikings Collective.”

“And so, that would then lead you down the road of JJ McCarthy as the number three quarterback. How okay is he going to be with that? I think that’s a very valid question. If he’s not okay with that, does that end up leading to a conversation about, you know, is this the end of the road?”

J.J. McCarthy’s Future in Minnesota Remains Uncertain

If this is the road that the Vikings are going down with their QB depth chart, former NFL player Bryant McFadden has a hard time seeing McCarthy remaining in Minnesota. Whether a trade happens before Week 1 or around the trade deadline, many see McCarthy needing a fresh start elsewhere.

“When you look at the difference in completion percentage, it’s a huge gap in separation,” McFadden said during an Aug. 27 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” “When you look at passing yards, passing touchdowns and, of course, passer rating, Carson Wentz has shown his veteran presence throughout the opportunities he has received in the preseason. And you look at J.J. McCarthy, he hasn’t taken advantage of the opportunities he’s seen in preseason play, but he still has one more game left to be played, which will happen this weekend.

“So when you consider how important this game is, it’s very, very important for J.J. McCarthy because when you look at what they invested in the former first-round pick, it’s hard for me to believe they will keep their hands on him if he is demoted to QB3.”