Vikings Rookie J.J. McCarthy Claps Back at Fan in His Fiancée’s Comments

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy‘s undefeated run to a national championship with Michigan ultimately led to him being selected 10th overall in this year’s draft — but that hasn’t deterred doubters from taking jabs in the comments of his fiancée’s Instagram account.

McCarthy’s fiancée, Katya Kuropas, posted photos he took of her while vacationing in the Bahamas following his national championship win.

A critic commented on the photo, writing: @jjmccarthy most fraudulent qb to win a natty.”

McCarthy was unbothered but didn’t let the comment go unaddressed, replying: “thanks man!”

The 21-year-old quarterback has been scrutinized due to his inexperience and playing in a run-heavy offense in college.

However, his character played a strong factor in many teams viewing him in April’s draft.

The Vikings felt certain that McCarthy’s winning mentality and growth mindset were the intangibles needed to have success in the NFL. They traded up from the 11th spot to secure the Wolverines quarterback who went 27-1 as a starter in college.

McCarthy is currently behind starting quarterback Sam Darnold heading into Vikings training camp in July. The Vikings have him on a long-term development and are not in a rush to start him Week 1.

J.J. McCarthy Reveals How His Fiancée is Helping Him Master Vikings Offense

On the final day of Vikings spring practices, McCarthy revealed that he would not be going on vacation for the five weeks before training camp as many veterans do.

Instead, he said he would stay in Minnesota and continue to train and study the Vikings offense.

“I’ve been doing a lot of traveling post-national championship, so we’re not going to go to too many places. We’re going to stay here in the great state of Minnesota, enjoy this weather — maybe do a little golfing — but I’m just going to be in the facility and focus on building habits that I can rely on when it starts getting hectic and crazy in training camp,” McCarthy said in a June 12 interview. “I’m going to be here working my butt off.”

He added that Kuropas has helped him study the Vikings playbook, reciting play calls to him “almost every night.”

“It’s a hassle but she understands,” McCarthy said with a chuckle.

Considering McCarthy started “editing” his life to become an NFL quarterback in the fifth grade, it’s no surprise Kuropas understands his vision and is on board for whatever it may take for him to have success at the next level.

The two high school sweethearts have dated for five years, back to their days at Nazreth Academy in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. McCarthy moved to Florida to play at IMG Academy his senior year. The couple stayed together, celebrating their sacrifice on his signing day.

J.J. McCarthy Positioned to Succeed With Vikings

While there is some legitimacy to critiques that McCarthy benefited from a loaded Michigan roster, he won’t have to carry an offense like many first-round quarterbacks do landing with lesser teams — which should help his development process.

The Vikings securing Justin Jefferson to a four-year, $140 million contract extension will tie the two stars together for the next five seasons — the full duration of McCarthy’s rookie deal and fifth-year option.

Jordan Addison looks like a capable No. 1 wide receiver if he were on another NFL roster, while T.J. Hockenson is one of the league’s premier pass-catching tight ends.

Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw is poised to secure a long-term extension with the Vikings in the next year. He’s likely to bookend Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O’Neill through the 2026 season when O’Neill’s contract is set to expire.

All the pieces are in place for McCarthy to thrive, and so far he’s not squandering the opportunity by getting in as much work as he can in his first NFL offseason.