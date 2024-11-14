Vikings’ QB Future in Question Amid Mixed Signals on McCarthy’s Recovery

Mixed signals are coming out about Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy‘s recovery timeline following a second procedure on his knee.

Reports of McCarthy receiving a biologic injection caused an uproar on social media, largely semantic, over whether it can be called “surgery.”

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling confirmed and clarified the original report, saying McCarthy “had a biologic injection to deal with intermittent swelling in his knee. … To be clear: Source said it was just an injection for McCarthy. No second surgery.”

However, Goessling added that McCarthy went under the knife to determine the best treatment, which included an incision.

All reports claim that McCarthy’s timeline remains unchanged. McCarthy told local media that it would be a six to eight-month recovery.

But the last time the Vikings downplayed McCarthy’s health, when he missed practice with “knee soreness” following his preseason debut, he was ultimately lost for the season.

SKOR North raised concern over the status of the quarterback position for the 2025 season considering McCarthy is not confirmed to be ready to run with the starting reins and Sam Darnold’s contract expires in March.

“The last time we were told [there’s nothing to see here], the man was on a table undergoing season-ending surgery,” host Judd Zulgad said before co-host Declan Goff sounded the sirens about the Vikings’ history with quarterback injuries.

Vikings Must Consider Veteran QB Options for 2025

Regardless of whether McCarthy is physically ready to take on starting quarterback responsibilities at the onset of training camp, the Vikings need a reliable insurance policy.

The Vikings do not have another quarterback under contract beyond the 2024 season other than McCarthy. They need a backup quarterback who can step in and be successful.

That’s not Nick Mullens, who lost all three of his starts and threw eight interceptions in those games.

Minnesota should be on the lookout for a reliable veteran backup or an upside reclamation project like Darnold for the 2025 season.

There’s a bevy of 30-plus-year-old quarterbacks who have experience as full-season starting quarterbacks, including Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinecke and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Sam Darnold Named No. 1 QB Free Agent

Despite a pair of shaky games from Sam Darnold the past two weeks, the chances of the Vikings re-signing him are slim.

ESPN ranked Darnold the No. 1 quarterback entering 2025 free agency and eighth overall.

“Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell has deemed injured rookie J.J. McCarthy (knee) the franchise’s quarterback of the future, which seemingly sets the stage for Darnold to sign elsewhere,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “But Darnold and Minnesota are 7-2 together, so entertaining a bridge deal while the team continues to develop McCarthy behind the scenes shouldn’t be completely off the table. Darnold’s decision-making on the field down the stretch will determine a lot about his future.”

As the Vikings hope that Darnold can clean up his decision-making and make a push for the playoffs, that would certainly be his ticket out of Minnesota, which would be unwilling to match a contract offer elsewhere.