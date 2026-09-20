What Happened to J.J. McCarthy? Why Vikings QB Isn’t Playing vs. Bears

J.J. McCarthy is not missing the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Chicago Bears because of a new injury.

McCarthy is available Sunday and is serving as Carson Wentz’s backup. The injured Vikings quarterback is Kyler Murray, who was ruled out while working through the NFL concussion protocol. McCarthy was not among Minnesota’s seven inactive players for Week 2.

That leaves a different question for anyone looking for McCarthy during Minnesota’s trip to Soldier Field: Why is Wentz playing instead?

The answer goes back to the Vikings’ quarterback pecking order before the season began.

Is J.J. McCarthy Hurt?

McCarthy has dealt with injuries during his Vikings career, including an ankle issue that kept him out of Minnesota’s final preseason game this summer. But he is not inactive because of an injury against Chicago. The Vikings listed Murray, not McCarthy, among their Week 2 inactives.

Minnesota also chose not to elevate another quarterback from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, leaving Wentz and McCarthy as its two available quarterbacks with Murray out.

That matters because McCarthy’s absence from the starting lineup can easily look like another injury issue given his history.

His rookie season never began after the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft underwent knee surgery. He returned to start 10 games in 2025, but the Vikings entered this season with considerably more competition at the position. Minnesota added Murray, retained Wentz and went into August with all three former top-10 picks in the quarterback room.

This Sunday, health is not the primary reason McCarthy is watching.

The depth chart is.

Why Isn’t J.J. McCarthy Starting for the Vikings?

Minnesota initially listed McCarthy ahead of Wentz on its first unofficial preseason depth chart, with Murray as the starter.

That order did not survive the preseason.

By Week 1, the Vikings’ official unofficial depth chart had Murray as the starter, Wentz second and McCarthy third. McCarthy dressed against Green Bay but was designated the third quarterback, meaning he could play only if Murray and Wentz became unavailable.

Then Wentz made the Vikings’ decision considerably easier.

Murray suffered a concussion during the first quarter of Minnesota’s opener against the Green Bay Packers. Wentz replaced him and completed 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings erased a 22-10 deficit and won 39-22.

O’Connell announced Friday that Wentz would start against Chicago while Murray remained in concussion protocol. McCarthy would move up one spot and serve as Wentz’s backup.

So McCarthy did not lose a Week 2 starting job because of something that happened Sunday morning.

Wentz was already ahead of him.

What Happened to J.J. McCarthy With the Vikings?

The larger story is that McCarthy went from competing for Minnesota’s starting job to opening the regular season third on the depth chart.

The Vikings named Murray their starter in August. At that point, McCarthy remained second and Wentz third on the first unofficial depth chart.

By Sept. 9, Wentz had moved ahead of McCarthy.

That is the most useful distinction for anyone searching for a McCarthy injury update Sunday. There is no new game-day injury keeping him out. Minnesota has simply chosen two other quarterbacks ahead of him — Murray as its starter and, for now, Wentz as its preferred replacement.

The Bears game has made that decision more visible.

Minnesota reached halftime with a 6-3 lead but without an offensive touchdown. Wentz completed 6 of 13 passes for 70 yards in the first half while the Vikings managed 119 total yards.

McCarthy remained on the sideline.

A quiet half does not automatically change Minnesota’s quarterback hierarchy, particularly after Wentz threw three touchdowns in relief one week earlier. But it does explain why McCarthy’s name is suddenly drawing attention again.

For now, the Vikings’ answer is straightforward: McCarthy is healthy enough to play. He just is not their first choice to do it.