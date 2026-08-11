Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Sends 2-Word Message With Kyler Murray Decision Looming

J.J. McCarthy does not appear interested in broadcasting the pressure surrounding the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback competition.

McCarthy posted a series of training-camp photos on Instagram on August 10 with a two-word caption: “Havin fun.” The message arrived while his battle with veteran Kyler Murray approaches what could be its most consequential stretch yet.

The timing makes the otherwise simple post stand out.

Minnesota’s defense gave both quarterbacks problems during the Vikings’ August 9 night practice, with the team’s official website describing Brian Flores’ unit as having “stymied” McCarthy and Murray. Linebacker Blake Cashman repeatedly pressured the offense, while cornerback Isaiah Rodgers recorded an interception and a fumble recovery.

For McCarthy, though, there is considerably more riding on the next few practices than one uneven night.

J.J. McCarthy Still Chasing Kyler Murray for Vikings QB1 Job

Murray has received the heavier first-team workload during notable portions of camp.

Through the Vikings’ August 5 practice, the Minnesota Star Tribune tracked 73 first-team 11-on-11 snaps for Murray compared with 38 for McCarthy. The disparity does not amount to an official depth-chart declaration — O’Connell has continued describing the situation as a competition — but it gives Murray an important advantage as he learns an unfamiliar offense.

The picture has not been completely one-sided.

McCarthy produced a stronger practice on August 7 as Murray battled accuracy issues, according to camp observations from Daily Norseman. Then on August 8, the Star Tribune reported the quarterbacks split snaps with the first-team offense.

That makes McCarthy’s “Havin fun” post notable less as some coded message about his standing and more as a glimpse of his approach while the competition reaches crunch time.

There is no indication from the post that McCarthy was commenting directly on Murray or O’Connell’s pending decision.

But that decision is coming.

Kevin O’Connell Already Has a Vikings QB Decision Date in Mind

O’Connell acknowledged before training camp that “there’s absolutely a date in mind” for choosing Minnesota’s starting quarterback, although he declined to reveal it publicly.

That clock is becoming important.

Minnesota’s first preseason game is scheduled for August 15, and joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens follow shortly thereafter. The deeper the Vikings get into that schedule, the more valuable full-time QB1 reps become for whichever quarterback will ultimately open the regular season behind center.

There are long-term consequences, too.

McCarthy was Minnesota’s first-round investment in 2024, but injuries have limited him to 10 games over his first two NFL seasons. The Vikings’ decision to add Murray gave O’Connell a proven alternative instead of simply handing McCarthy another season.

Murray’s situation carries a different kind of urgency. NFL.com reported that Minnesota landed the former Cardinals quarterback on a one-year deal after Arizona released him, and that Murray cannot be franchise-tagged following the 2026 season. If he wins this job and succeeds in O’Connell’s offense, he could immediately turn that opportunity into another trip to free agency.

For McCarthy, the stakes are more immediate.

He is not merely trying to earn another start. He is trying to reestablish himself as the quarterback Minnesota once envisioned building around.

And with that decision drawing closer, his public message remains remarkably uncomplicated:

He’s having fun.