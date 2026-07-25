J.J. McCarthy Faces Historic Vikings Test in Kyler Murray QB Battle

J.J. McCarthy is competing with Kyler Murray for the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback job. He may also be fighting against a pattern that has ended the tenures of other highly drafted quarterbacks.

ESPN Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert said he could not find a salary-cap-era example of a top-10 quarterback losing his job after his team acquired another starter, only to return later and become that franchise’s long-term answer.

That history gives Minnesota’s competition consequences extending far beyond Week 1.

“If JJ, if it plays out this way where Kyler Murray becomes the starter, JJ McCarthy is the backup and then somehow, someway JJ McCarthy reemerges as the starter and remains as the starter long term,” Seifert said on the “Purple Daily” podcast, “it would be the first time it’s ever happened in the current iteration of the NFL roster structure.”

Seifert characterized that conclusion as the result of his own search for comparable quarterbacks. But even with that qualification, the underlying point is difficult to dismiss: Once an organization moves away from a former top-10 pick, reversing course becomes extremely difficult.

“That’s why I say he’s fighting for his Vikings career,” Seifert said.

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J.J. McCarthy Has More to Prove Than Kyler Murray

The Vikings officially enter training camp with Murray and McCarthy competing for the job. McCarthy started 10 games in 2025 and posted a 6-4 record, but his uneven individual performance prompted Minnesota to add Murray on a one-year deal.

The quarterbacks shared first- and second-team work during mandatory minicamp, according to the Vikings’ official website.

Their paths to the starting job are not identical.

Murray, a former No. 1 overall selection with seven NFL seasons behind him, must show that he can command Kevin O’Connell’s offense without allowing the complexity of the system to overwhelm his natural playmaking ability.

McCarthy must provide evidence of significant improvement.

Seifert said McCarthy’s practices need to feature decisiveness, accuracy and an immediate understanding of the answers against defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ pressure packages. McCarthy’s familiarity with the system should theoretically be one of his greatest advantages over Murray.

“If he’s spraying balls, then you can just write it off,” Seifert said of McCarthy’s accuracy. “That was an issue for JJ last summer and during the season as well.”

Murray’s standard may be simpler. He must avoid turning the competition into an opening for McCarthy.

“The big thing for Kyler is just don’t make a mess of it,” Seifert said.

That imbalance makes McCarthy’s task especially difficult. The younger quarterback may not win merely by playing adequately. He may have to create enough separation to persuade O’Connell that his developmental upside outweighs Murray’s experience and established production.

Losing the Job Could Change McCarthy’s Vikings Trajectory

Being named the backup would not guarantee that McCarthy’s Minnesota career is over. The Vikings’ recent quarterback history is enough reason to keep multiple options prepared.

Minnesota used McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer as starters in 2025. Injuries or poor performance could place the No. 2 quarterback on the field again in 2026.

But getting another opportunity and reclaiming the franchise are different things.

Once Murray receives the majority of the first-team repetitions, the offense will increasingly be built around his strengths. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and the offensive line will develop their timing with him. O’Connell will begin constructing game plans around the quarterback he expects to start.

That is the “inertia” Seifert described.

McCarthy could enter during an injury and win games. He could even replace Murray because of performance. Becoming the unquestioned long-term starter again would require him to overcome the organization’s initial decision to move forward with someone else.

The competition therefore carries two separate questions.

The first is whether McCarthy can start the opener.

The more important question is whether he can leave camp with a believable path toward remaining the Vikings’ quarterback beyond 2026.

Brian Flores Could Help Decide the Vikings’ Competition

Flores’ defense may provide O’Connell with the clearest comparison.

Minnesota’s pressure packages force quarterbacks to diagnose disguised coverages, identify protection issues and locate answers quickly. Seifert argued that McCarthy should have an advantage because of his time inside the Vikings’ system.

Murray, meanwhile, cannot respond to every disrupted play by scrambling. His mobility is an important weapon, but Minnesota must determine whether he can consistently reach the correct receiver within O’Connell’s progression-based offense.

The difficult practice environment could reveal which quarterback is better prepared to operate when the play does not unfold cleanly.

That matters because the winner will not receive unlimited preparation time. Minnesota eventually must dedicate its first-team work to one quarterback, particularly as the regular season approaches.

McCarthy still controls how difficult he makes that decision. But if Murray claims the job, McCarthy’s challenge will become much larger than winning it back temporarily.

He would be attempting to revive a franchise trajectory that, according to Seifert’s research, no comparable top-10 quarterback has restored in the modern NFL.