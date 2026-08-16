J.J. McCarthy Receives Major Prediction After Vikings Beat Giants

After losing the Minnesota Vikings‘ QB battle to Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy saw action in the 13-10 preseason win over the New York Giants on Aug. 15 at MetLife Stadium. It wasn’t much time out on the field, but it’s an opportunity for McCarthy to solidify the QB2 role.

During his time out on the field, McCarthy went three-for-four on his pass attempts, leading to 34 passing yards. Moreover, he was also sacked. Nonetheless, the talk surrounding McCarthy is his future in Minnesota and whether he should get a fresh start elsewhere.

While there are takes and speculation about McCarthy’s future, at least for now, former NFL wideout Chad Johnson doesn’t see the Vikings moving on from their quarterback.

“I don’t see them moving on from someone that was picked so high,” Johnson said on the Aug. 15 edition of “NightCap.” “Year 3, I just don’t see [the Vikings trading McCarthy]. Kyler Murray signed on a one-year deal. I don’t think they move on from [McCarthy] that fast, even though he doesn’t look good yet.”

Meanwhile, former NFL tight end pushed back against Johnson’s claim in that same segment, and he believes that McCarthy’s days in Minnesota are numbered.

“I ain’t going to hold you, it’s gonna be hard for J.J. McCarthy to stay on this roster,” Sharpe noted. “I think there’s a greater chance they try and trade him. If my starter goes down, who do I believe gives me the best chance to keep this thing afloat until Kyler gets back? You believe it’s J.J. McCarthy or you believe it’s Carson Wentz? [Teams have] moved on from Sam Darnold. [Teams have] moved on from Zach Wilson.”

Vikings Have Weapons for a QB to Have Success

Moreover, Johnson spoke about how Murray, or even McCarthy, should he get an opportunity during the 2026 season, has all the tools needed to succeed as the Vikings’ starter.

“I’m not saying it’s easy, but how easy the quarterback position is for players that are elite or in the conversation of being top 10 in quarterbacks when you have a certain supporting cast,“ Johnson added.

“Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray. I’m trying to think who else has unbelievable weapons where it’s like, if you have a Tesla [and] you put the Tesla on autopilot.”

J.J. McCarthy on His Preseason Performance Against Giants

It appears the Vikings will hold on to McCarthy for now, and all that he can control is what the former first-round pick does when he takes the field. After the preseason win over New York, McCarthy spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on his limited time out on the field.

“It’s awesome,“ McCarthy told reporters. “Anytime you’re going against someone else and, obviously, doing that for the first time, it was just a lot of fun with the guys. A lot of things to clean up, but that’s what preseason football is all about.

“I think just the familiarity in the system, familiarity in the system, seeing everything clearly and just going out there and operating with a lot of different guys. It was just a lot of fun being out there playing a football game.”