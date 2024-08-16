Vikings Eyeing Veteran QB to Replace J.J. McCarthy, Insider Says

With J.J. McCarthy out for the year due to a meniscus injury, the Minnesota Vikings are considering their options at quarterback and are expected to scour the NFL for a veteran addition to the quarterback room, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“I would expect the Vikings to keep their eyes open for a veteran quarterback — a cutdown day trade, maybe someone who was released unexpected,” Rapoport said on an August 15 airing of “NFL Gameday Kickoff.” “You’re always going to scout the league for some depth options, but make no mistake, it’s going to be Sam Darnold as their starter.”

While Darnold is a lock to start Week 1, there are several veteran quarterbacks available in free agency who, with a few weeks to study, could fill in for Darnold. Ryan Tannehill, Blaine Gabbert and A.J. McCarron are all available veteran free agents who have considerable experience playing in the NFL.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Vikings are moving forward with Sam Darnold as QB1. pic.twitter.com/NydDeE2uwY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2024

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Addresses Adding QB After J.J. McCarthy’s Injury

The week has been a rollercoaster for the Vikings.

Riding high off of McCarthy’s preseason debut, where he completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on August 10, head coach Kevin O’Connell made media rounds to express his excitement for McCarthy’s performance.

O’Connell’s tone changed the afternoon of August 12 when McCarthy, who arrived later at the team’s facilities for the team’s annual night practice, was dealing with “knee soreness.”

The next day, O’Connell confirmed McCarthy had suffered a meniscus injury and, upon further examination, would announce whether McCarthy would require a short-term scope or a full repair.

Even before learning McCarthy would undergo a full repair, O’Connell made it clear the Vikings may have to consider signing another quarterback.

“We’re going to take a look at it,” O’Connell said on August 13. “We’ll obviously have Sam [Darnold], Nick [Mullens] and Jaren [Hall] ready to roll and, as we move forward on the plans for either practice or the preseason games, that may be something we need to do.”

With McCarthy out for the season, the Vikings’ search may expand to be for more than just help for the remainder of training camp.

All Eyes on Vikings QB Sam Darnold

The impact of McCarthy’s injury on the Vikings’ season is debatable, with the onus resting on how Darnold will play.

If Darnold elevates his play with the Vikings, there’s the timeline that he would never cede the starting spot to McCarthy and have the team contending for a playoff spot.

But if Darnold performed poorly, McCarthy made a strong case to be able to take the reins early this upcoming season.

The internal pressure is off Darnold, who won’t have the same level of talent behind him pressing him for playing time.

Externally, however, Darnold must win over the fan base that has pined for a franchise quarterback for years and saw a glimmer of that in McCarthy.

If Darnold cannot meet the fan base’s expectations, there may be calls for a mutiny in Minnesota.