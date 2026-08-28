Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Today? Minnesota Vikings Make Final Decision vs. Broncos: Report

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will not play against the Denver Broncos on Friday night, according to a new report, ending the team’s hope that his injured ankle would improve enough for him to appear in the preseason finale.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported on August 28, citing multiple sources, that McCarthy was not comfortable enough to play despite Minnesota hoping earlier in the week that he would recover in time. Lewis added that the injury is considered minor and McCarthy is day-to-day.

The decision costs McCarthy one more opportunity to make his case before Minnesota moves from the preseason into its final roster decisions.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell had made clear two days earlier that he wanted McCarthy on the field against Denver if his ankle responded.

Vikings Had Hoped J.J. McCarthy Could Start vs. Broncos

McCarthy suffered what O’Connell described as a deltoid sprain during Minnesota’s 13-3 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens on August 22.

O’Connell stressed Wednesday that it was not a high-ankle sprain and said the Vikings were giving McCarthy a rest day in hopes of getting the issue behind him.

“All along, really wanted him to be able to start this final preseason game,” O’Connell said. “If we feel good about getting him those really important reps, we will.”

The coach also explained why another preseason appearance carried value.

“I think these reps are important for him,” O’Connell said. “To go out there and move the ball, move the team, put the ball in the end zone. That’s the goal. But also, if we can’t get him there, we can’t get him there.”

By Friday afternoon, the second part of that equation had won out.

McCarthy’s absence is notable because this was not a game Minnesota had planned to automatically hold him out of. The Vikings’ own preview Thursday said O’Connell remained hopeful McCarthy could get more work after missing Wednesday’s practice because of the ankle issue.

McCarthy Finishes Preseason Without a Touchdown

Unless Minnesota changes course unexpectedly, McCarthy’s 2026 preseason is over after two appearances.

He completed 9 of 17 passes for 115 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions, according to NFL.com. He went 4-of-7 for 34 yards against the New York Giants before completing 5-of-10 attempts for 81 yards against Baltimore.

His best moment against the Ravens came on a 50-yard completion to Tai Felton after McCarthy stepped away from pressure and delivered downfield.

The overall offensive results were less encouraging. Minnesota scored only three points against Baltimore, and McCarthy played the first quarter before exiting.

That made the Denver game potentially useful evaluation time even before McCarthy’s ankle became part of the equation.

Now those snaps will have to go elsewhere.

O’Connell said earlier in the week that he expected Carson Wentz to play Friday, while Max Brosmer also figures to have an opportunity in the finale.

The Vikings visit Denver at 8 p.m. Central on Friday, August 28, in their final preseason game.

For McCarthy, the more important date now becomes whatever comes next. Lewis’ report characterizing the injury as minor and day-to-day keeps this from looking like a long-term health concern, but Friday’s decision confirms Minnesota was unwilling to risk worsening the ankle merely to squeeze in one last set of preseason snaps.