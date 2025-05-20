Vikings, J.J. McCarthy Prediction a Cause for Concern

The Minnesota Vikings are taking a long-awaited dive into football uncertainty by hitching the franchise’s hopes on a quarterback on a rookie-scale contract.

After moving on from Kirk Cousins, the Vikings have bolstered the roster through high-profile free-agent additions and the draft.

The table is set for J.J. McCarthy, and as prognosticators begin the dive into the team’s 2025 schedule, there are some non-believers.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted the Vikings to “come back to earth” and drop out of the playoff picture with an 8-9 regular-season record with McCarthy.

“O’Connell has worked well with veteran quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Darnold. McCarthy hasn’t taken a regular-season snap, though,” Moton wrote on May 14. “On top of McCarthy’s inexperience, he must also knock off some rust and build a rapport with his top playmakers.

“The Vikings have the supporting cast to prop up a young quarterback, and their defense can help them win low-scoring games, but this team will regress with a first-year starter under center, perhaps more than most would expect after a 14-win campaign,” Moton added. “On the road, McCarthy will face stout defenses within the NFC North and in Pittsburgh, Seattle and Los Angeles. Chargers lead skipper Jim Harbaugh coached him at Michigan and knows his weaknesses.”

Play

Vikings, J.J. McCarthy Facing Top-5 Most Difficult Schedule

Moton’s analysis has valid points. The Vikings have a daunting schedule, and it could be too much to overcome for the 22-year-old McCarthy.

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, Minnesota has the fifth-toughest schedule in the league this season.

The Vikings’ strength of schedule largely reflects on the NFC North being one of the most competitive divisions a year ago, along with the added competition in facing the NFC East, consisting of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, a playoff contender in the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

J.J. McCarthy Predicted to Surpass Sam Darnold as Vikings QB in Year 1

While Moton is among those concerned about McCarthy’s ability to lead the Vikings in Year 1, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks is bullish on the Michigan product having instant success at the next level.

In a recent write-up, Brooks argued that McCarthy could surpass Sam Darnold, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod with the team last season.

From Brooks: