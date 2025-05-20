Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Hit With Bleak Prediction for 2025

J.J. McCarthy promises to be one of the most watched and heavily scrutinized signal-callers in the league in 2025.

The Minnesota Vikings entered the 2024 offseason with high hopes for the young quarterback after selecting him 10th overall in the draft that year. Unfortunately, his rookie season never got off the ground. He suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the preseason and underwent surgery that ended his first year before it began.

Now, with Year 2 set to be his coming out party, McCarthy has a year of sitting and learning under his belt, but no on-field experience. That’s about to change, and some analysts think the young QB is set to learn some pretty difficult lessons.

In his annual regular season projections, ESPN’s Mike Clay, for example, has McCarthy projected to lead all starting QBs in interceptions this year.

J.J. McCarthy Predicted to Lead NFL With 14 INTs in 2025

Clay’s final predicted stat line for McCarthy is 347-547 for 3,705 yards, 26 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. Considering it’ll be his first full season, those actually wouldn’t be bad numbers at all.

McCarthy had a standout college career at Michigan, culminating in a national championship and a near-flawless record as a starter. Over three seasons leading the Wolverines (from 2021–2023), he compiled a 27–1 record, the highest winning percentage (.964) for a college quarterback since 1971.

Statistically, McCarthy completed 67.6% of his passes, amassing 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. He also added 632 yards and 10 TDs on the ground. His junior year in 2023 was particularly noteworthy: He set a school record with a 72.3% completion rate, threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns, and maintained an impressive 1.20% interception rate. Thus, throwing a ton of picks would be something very new for him.

McCarthy’s accolades include being named the 2023 Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, a consensus All-Big Ten First Team selection and a finalist for both the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award.

A Quick Look at the Minnesota Vikings’ Current QBs Room

Now healthy, McCarthy heads into his 2025 campaign with an opportunity to change some minds. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has expressed confidence in McCarthy’s readiness and leadership, citing the young QB’s understanding of the offense coupled with his strong offseason work.

The injury was a significant setback, but throughout the recovery process, McCarthy remained engaged in the team’s meetings and game preparations, earning praise from the coaching staff for his commitment and maturity.

The Vikings also made it clear McCarthy is their guy by letting last year’s starter, Sam Darnold, walk in free agency.

To support McCarthy, the Vikings added Sam Howell from the Seattle Seahawks in a draft-day trade, swapping fifth-round picks. Howell brings starting experience, having thrown for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 2023 season with the Washington Commanders. He also led the league with 21 interceptions that year. Still, Howell’s experience is valuable for a team transitioning to a new starting quarterback.

The Vikings also signed undrafted free agent Max Brosmer from the University of Minnesota, offering him a chance to compete for a spot on the roster alongside veteran backup Brett Rypien.

A glance at their current QBs won’t scare many defenses — at least not yet — but the opportunity is there for McCarthy to reshape the narrative.