Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy’s Future in Question After Kyler Murray Decision

The Minnesota Vikings’ decision to name Kyler Murray their starting quarterback may have settled one question about J.J. McCarthy. According to longtime NFL insider Jason La Canfora, it could soon lead to a much bigger one.

La Canfora reported for Casino.org on August 12 that people around the NFL have significant doubts about whether McCarthy will even remain with Minnesota through the 2026 season. One general manager told La Canfora, “I don’t think he’ll be there through the end of the season.”

That forecast came one day after Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell officially named Murray the starter following a spring and training-camp competition with McCarthy.

But La Canfora’s reporting paints the competition — and McCarthy’s standing inside the organization — considerably differently.

NFL Sources Paint Concerning Picture of J.J. McCarthy’s Vikings Future

The Vikings publicly treated Murray versus McCarthy as a competition throughout the offseason and into training camp. Minnesota’s own July training-camp preview described an “ongoing competition” between the two quarterbacks, and both received work throughout camp.

According to La Canfora, however, Murray’s ascension was much less uncertain behind the scenes.

An agent who represented another free-agent quarterback told La Canfora that O’Connell drove Minnesota’s pursuit of Murray and was fully committed to him. La Canfora reported that McCarthy was never realistically positioned to overcome that preference once Murray arrived.

More notably, La Canfora cited a Vikings team source who said the relationship with McCarthy “wasn’t a good fit” and described things behind the scenes as “pretty bad.”

Those comments raise the stakes well beyond McCarthy simply losing a quarterback competition.

The former No. 10 overall pick already entered 2026 at an important point in his development. McCarthy went 6-4 as a starter last season but threw for 1,632 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, according to his Vikings player profile.

Minnesota then signed Murray to a one-year deal in free agency before ultimately handing him the starting job.

Now the question becomes whether Minnesota still views McCarthy as a quarterback worth developing behind Murray or as an asset that could be moved if another team develops a need.

La Canfora’s sourcing strongly points toward the latter possibility.

Giants Floated as Possible J.J. McCarthy Landing Spot

One of the more intriguing possibilities in La Canfora’s report is also Minnesota’s next opponent.

A general manager suggested the New York Giants as a possible landing spot for McCarthy. The Vikings visit the Giants at MetLife Stadium for their preseason opener on August 15.

La Canfora pointed to New York quarterback Jaxson Dart’s injury history and the organization’s quarterback situation as reasons the Giants could eventually enter the conversation. Dart missed time with a concussion during his rookie season, although he has been practicing this summer as the Giants prepare for Year 1 under head coach John Harbaugh.

There is also a loose Harbaugh connection worth separating carefully.

McCarthy won the national championship at Michigan playing for Jim Harbaugh, now head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Giants are coached by Jim’s brother, John Harbaugh. That does not give McCarthy a direct prior relationship with the Giants’ coach, but it creates an obvious family connection if New York were to investigate his availability.

La Canfora also identified the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles as teams worth monitoring under different circumstances.

None of that means the Vikings are actively shopping McCarthy today. Minnesota still lists both McCarthy and Murray on its roster, and McCarthy remains under team control.

But Murray winning QB1 no longer appears to be the end of Minnesota’s quarterback story.

If La Canfora’s sources are right about how far McCarthy’s standing has fallen inside the organization, the next decision could be whether the Vikings keep their former first-round pick at all.