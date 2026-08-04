NFL Insiders Question Vikings’ Patience With J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy’s standing around the NFL has fallen to the point that evaluators are no longer just questioning his development. They are wondering how much longer the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff will wait for him to deliver.

McCarthy ranked No. 34 among 35 veteran quarterbacks in Mike Sando’s 2026 quarterback tiers survey for The Athletic. The former first-round pick remained in Tier 4 but fell six spots from last year, receiving 39 Tier 4 votes, 10 Tier 5 votes and only one vote in Tier 3.

Those 10 Tier 5 votes were the second-most in the survey’s history for a first-round quarterback entering his third NFL season. Only Anthony Richardson received more at the same stage of his career.

The most pointed criticism was directed at McCarthy’s continued mechanical problems and the patience required from head coach Kevin O’Connell and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

“The head coach and QB coach are quarterback snobs because they played the position,” one executive told The Athletic. “Backup QBs love the fundamentals because it’s their only chance to spend 3-4-5 years in the league. So, the question is, when is their patience going to run out when J.J. keeps doing those unnecessary climbs in the pocket and keeps overthrowing the ball?”

That question gets to the heart of the Vikings’ quarterback situation. McCarthy entered the NFL as a developmental prospect, but Minnesota has built a roster designed to win now rather than wait indefinitely for its quarterback to catch up.

NFL Evaluators Deliver Harsh Verdict on J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy’s low ranking is especially damaging because evaluators believe he entered one of the NFL’s most favorable environments for a young quarterback.

He has O’Connell designing and calling the offense, McCown overseeing his development and Justin Jefferson providing an elite target. Despite those advantages, one offensive coach offered a blunt four-word assessment.

“Football looks hard for him.”

McCarthy still has traits that once made him a first-round selection. Evaluators cited his arm strength, athleticism, toughness and ability to run. But there remain questions about whether his college experience prepared him to carry a high-volume NFL passing game.

“He has tools,” a former general manager said. “But he was coming out of that Michigan offense, and as an NFL passer, he needed development even though he had arm strength, was athletic, could run. There was the body, too. He’s not a big guy.”

Development was always going to be required. The issue is whether Minnesota can continue providing that time while paying expensive veterans and attempting to compete in a difficult NFC.

The Vikings’ roster construction creates pressure for competent quarterback play now. A team employing Jefferson and other established veterans cannot easily treat another season as an extended evaluation period.

Vikings’ Quarterback Situation Adds Pressure on McCarthy

The organization has also changed around McCarthy.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager responsible for selecting him, is no longer in his position. The Athletic identified Kyler Murray as the favorite to start over McCarthy, adding another immediate threat to his path back onto the field.

That competition could test the trait evaluators still respect most.

“People are curious to see how he handles this,” another executive said. “His toughness was the thing that really jumped out to me watching him play. If you have that, you always have a chance.”

McCarthy’s toughness has not removed the durability concerns surrounding him, however. His availability has further complicated a developmental timeline that was already expected to require patience.

The quarterback now faces two separate challenges. He must remain healthy enough to compete, and he must show that the recurring issues with his pocket movement and accuracy can be corrected.

The Vikings’ coaching staff may be uniquely qualified to help him. That also makes the lack of progress more difficult to explain.

If McCarthy cannot develop under O’Connell and McCown, while throwing to Jefferson in an offense designed to create favorable opportunities, evaluators will naturally question whether a better situation exists elsewhere.

NFL Executive Suggests Vikings Lower Expectations

One executive offered a more sympathetic interpretation of McCarthy’s situation.

“Going into Year 3, is knocking down the expectation a little bit more fair to the player?” the executive asked.

That could be the most reasonable approach for Minnesota.

McCarthy does not need to become an elite quarterback immediately to salvage his Vikings career. But the No. 34 ranking shows how far his league-wide reputation has fallen. He must first prove he can operate the offense consistently, correct avoidable mechanical mistakes and remain available.

The Vikings may still believe in his tools and toughness. NFL coaches and executives clearly need more evidence.

For McCarthy, the question entering Year 3 is no longer only whether he can become Minnesota’s franchise quarterback. It is whether O’Connell and the Vikings will remain patient long enough to find out.