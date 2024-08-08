Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Sounds off on Facing Raiders’ ‘Vanilla Defense’

Facing his NFL preseason debut, Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is relieved to face a Las Vegas Raiders defense that allowed the ninth-fewest points in the league last year.

The reason why? Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has baptized McCarthy by fire in training camp, deploying a deceptive defense that was never seen in the league until last season.

McCarthy was asked what he’s most looking forward to in the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Raiders on August 10, replying with a sigh of relief.

“Most eager thing to see is just a vanilla defense, honestly,” he said with a chuckle in an August 7 news conference, admitting the matchup is a respite compared to what he’s faced from Flores this summer.

“I would say [Flores’ defense] is extremely complex, but one of the great words of advice that Coach Flo gave me was to use cadence as a weapon,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy isn’t overlooking his opponent, but he can lean on his experience against Flores to dissect more simplistic looks across from him.

“Every defense has their own individual tell and their one player that will be a key for you undisguising their defense. But going against one that’s always moving around running a bunch of difference coverage and blitz variations — it’s nice to get the 400-level training before you go down to 100- to 200-level,” McCarthy added.

“It’s going to be a lot easier. I can already tell you right now, it’s very fun watching film — just understanding the simplicity of it that’s coming my way — it’s very exciting.”

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Sam Darnold will start Saturday’s home game, but McCarthy will see a “significant amount of work.”

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Applies Advice From Peyton Manning

The youngest quarterback in the 2024 draft class at 21 years old, McCarthy has made tremendous progress in a matter of weeks.

Despite rousing reports from training camp, he’ll be first to tell you that not every day is a step forward.

McCarthy detailed how he turned a tough practice day into a positive and has pressed on in his development, applying advice that Peyton Manning gave him before the draft.

“It wasn’t an ideal outcome, but I learned so much that day and I came out the next day and had a solid performance,” he said. “I just felt I was rushed up mentally not settling in.

“Peyton Manning gave me this great wisdom before I entered the league: ‘Respect the NFL but don’t over-respect it.’ Don’t speed up your footwork. Don’t speed up your thought processes. That’s something I fell victim to that day, so it was a great learning experience.”

McCarthy’s mindset remains on a rep-by-rep basis, and it’s allowed him to stack productive days and bounce back from mistakes.

“Just being able to not be on an emotional rollercoaster, be the same person every single day, that’s what being a quarterback in this league is all about,” McCarthy said. “Not letting that pressure suffocate us and deflate us, and eventually, lift us up and help us be better.”

J.J. McCarthy Expects ‘Sizzle’ at U.S. Bank Stadium

While it’s just the preseason, McCarthy expects a lively crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium based on the turnout at training camp.

“No matter what — playing in U.S. Bank [Stadium] — there’s always going to be sizzle,” McCarthy said.

“Just hearing about it, feeling the energy of this fan base, I know that’s going to be a live audience, live environment, and I can’t wait to go out there with the boys and put on display what we’ve been doing.