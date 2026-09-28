J.J. McCarthy Pay-Per-Snap Adds Insult to Injury After Giants Trade

The Minnesota Vikings finally pulled the plug on the J.J. McCarthy experiment and sent the 2024 10th overall pick to the New York Giants in exchange for their fifth round draft pick in 2027.

Once the ex-Michigan man was named the third-string quarterback for the team entering the 2026 season, it always felt like it was only a matter of time before the Vikings ended up shipping him off to another franchise in order to recoup at least some draft compensation.

In the wake of the move, Minnesota will no doubt have incurred some embarrassment on behalf of their drafting decisions as a franchise, even though current general manager, Nolan Teasley did not originally select the 23-year old; that was done by former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Vikings Paid J.J. McCarthy Millions For Just 523 Offensive Snaps

To make matters worse, cap-specialist website Spotrac’s co-founder Michael Ginnitti shared what essentially amounts to an insult stat, noting that the Vikings paid McCarthy $17.2 million to play just 523 offensive snaps.

“The Vikings end up paying J.J. McCarthy, the #10 overall pick in 2024, $17.2M for 523 snaps.” Ginnitti posted on X after the trade was announced.

All of his regular season snaps came last season after he missed the entirety of 2025 with a meniscus injury suffered during the preseason.

Those 523 snaps were played in exactly 10 games, during which McCarthy threw for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 57.6% of his passes.

Somewhat impressively, the young QB did leave Minneapolis with a winning record, having gone 6-4 in the 10 starts. Although he was evidently aided by the team’s outstanding defense that ranked 2nd in total defense in 2025.

$33K Per Snap Beaten By Only Two Other QBs on Rookie Deals

$17.2 million for 523 snaps works out to a shade under $33,000 per snap; a payout that will continue to haunt Vikings ownership for years to come.

There are few examples of quarterbacks that have been drafted by an organization that have managed a similarly high per-snap payout although one name that stands out far and away above the others is 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance.

Lance earned $27.85 million in 2.5 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, playing a total of 262 snaps on offense, leaving the Niners having paid a massive $106,300 to the former North Dakota State product on a per-snap basis.

The other example that comes to mind; although the player is technically still with the team; is the Indianapolis Colts‘ Anthony Richardson. Richardson has played 807 snaps on offense, and at career earnings of $34.009 million has been paid $42,143 per snap – more than McCarthy but less than Lance.

The one silver lining financially speaking for the Vikings is that in moving McCarthy, Minnesota has managed to clear almost $3.8 million of fully guaranteed salary and roster bonus off their books.