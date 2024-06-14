Vikings Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy Breaks Silence Being Behind Sam Darnold

While Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is encouraging a competitive training camp at the quarterback position, he named Sam Darnold his starting quarterback to open training camp, aligning with Vikings’ methodical approach to developing rookie J.J. McCarthy.

On his final day of spring workouts on June 12, McCarthy addressed his status as a backup to Darnold to begin training camp — calling it a “blessing” despite his desire to compete and rise as the team’s future franchise quarterback.

“Being the competitor that I am, of course,” McCarthy said when about his desire to start as soon as possible. “But this is such a blessing for me. I grew up watching Sam Darnold my entire life, being able to just sit there and watch him, Nick [Mullens], Jaren [Hall] — it’s not what they say to me, it’s what they do and just being a sponge and observing them. Hopefully one day surpassing them, but right now, they’re just phenomenal human beings… sharing their wisdom with me. I just can’t thank them enough for that and I can’t wait for training camp.”

J.J. McCarthy Speaks on His Growth With Vikings

Selected 10th overall in April’s draft, McCarthy has been drinking from a firehouse since he arrived in Minnesota.

The Vikings have broken down his mechanics and are building him back up, starting with his footwork. McCarthy has made strides throughout a learning period of the offseason where O’Connell has encouraged him to take risks, throw into tight windows and get a feel for the speed of the NFL.

Coverage of minicamps has shown highs and lows for McCarthy, which are largely blown out of proportion at this time of year.

But what has remained consistent is McCarthy, who has ridden the learning curve of the NFL with a growth mentality.

“Growth is not a straight line, it goes up, it goes down, it goes up, it goes down but I’m trying to maintain the trajectory of going up and up,” he said. “I feel like I’m on that and I’ve been attacking every day with a growth mindset and it’s been doing me well so far.”

While many NFL veterans are headed to summer getaways before training camp begins in late July, McCarthy said he’d be staying in Minnesota — playing a little golf — but largely will be at the team facilities continuing to improve his game.

Kevin O’Connell Touts Vikings Rookie J.J. McCarthy’s Consistency

McCarthy’s humility was on display in his final interview before the summer break — and it wasn’t just a front for the cameras.

O’Connell noted the 21-year-old maturity and consistency throughout the spring, which came as no surprise considering the amount of homework the Vikings did on McCarthy before drafting the Michigan product.

“No matter how it goes, whether it’s a really positive day or there’s a few plays that he wants back, he’s going to authentically be himself every day. He’s never gonna get too high, never gonna get too low, which are cliches in the quarterback world, but they are for a reason what they are,” O’Connell said. “If your quarterback is kind of riding that roller coaster emotionally day in and day out, there’s a good chance your team, especially your offense is probably doing the same thing.”