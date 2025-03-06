Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Advised to Avoid J.J. McCarthy Trade Talks Amid Darnold Stall

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Quarterback Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.

The hopes that the Minnesota Vikings could maximize Sam Darnold‘s value in a tag-and-trade fell through this week when the franchise tag window closed without a deal imminent.

The opportunity passed, which has sent signals through the NFL ecosystem that Darnold may not have the market expected of a No. 1 free-agent quarterback.

This development has led to some suggestions that Darnold could lower his contract demands and meet a compromise with a Minnesota franchise that did not cave to Kirk Cousins’ demands a year ago.

However, if Darnold comes back on a multi-year deal, that could push the franchise’s future with J.J. McCarthy off the road entirely, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio posed.

“If they make a two-year commitment to Sam Donald, I predict J.J. McCarthy’s going to ask to be traded,” Florio said March 5 on KFAN radio. “Maybe that’s what the Vikings would want to do. You know, before the wheels came off in Week 18 for Darnold, before the chariot went back into a pumpkin, the thinking was, ‘Hey, wait a minute, we kind of stumbled into plutonium by accident with Sam Darnold.

“J.J. McCarthy’s better than any of the quarterbacks in this year’s class, you get a top five pick for him, you go get some stud player at some other position of need, win-win, Sorry, J.J., stuff happens, and you’re getting a fresh start somewhere else. If they try to do an Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love, sit three years, hand off to McCarthy, McCarthy’s not going to be on board with it,” Florio added.

Sam Darnold Returning to Vikings Would Be Awkward

While Florio has catastrophized to the fullest, he is right that there would be a messy situation if Darnold is brought back.

A year ago, the Vikings told Kirk Cousins they would draft a rookie quarterback whether he stayed or left in free agency — which likely played a factor in his decision to leave and ultimately face the same fate with the Atlanta Falcons.

It’d make for an awkward situation for Darnold, who had his off games, to return to Minnesota as well.

While fans fell in love with Darnold through his 14 wins to start the season, back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions left a sour taste in Minnesota.

Those feelings will carry over into next season, where at the first sign of struggles, Darnold will have to face calls to be benched for McCarthy.

It’s a dynamic not conducive to a healthy locker room, as seen in Atlanta, and a situation Minnesota would like to avoid.

J.J. McCarthy’s Character Makes Potential Trade Request Questionable

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

GettyJ.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While a multi-year deal for Darnold would spell that McCarthy must wait longer before becoming the Vikings’ starting quarterback, there’s little leverage in a trade request for him.

He’s on an affordable rookie contract and can’t refuse to play, especially when he’s not playing?

But beyond the broadstrokes of the team and player contract dynamics is McCarthy’s character. He’s just 22 years old but has shown an unrivaled maturity for a prospect in his age and position.

Sure, there’s an eagerness to play, but he’s young and still has plenty of room to develop.

A multi-year deal for Darnold also may not mean he stays for two years. The Vikings could look to help Darnold elevate his game once more, with the hopes that a playoff win could make the possibility of a trade stronger next offseason.

Trevor Squire is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. Trevor studied journalism at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, making stops at the Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. You can reach him at trevor.squire@heavy.com and follow him on Twitter @trevordsquire. More about Trevor Squire

