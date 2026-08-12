J.J. McCarthy Breaks Silence on Feelings Towards Vikings, Kyler Murray

Earlier than perhaps some would have expected, the Minnesota Vikings announced that the starting quarterback on the roster come Week 1 would be the 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray, who is currently on a cheap one-year deal in the wake of his release by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason

Despite Murray being the heavy favorite to win the job according to betting markets, where he was listed at -2000 to start the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 13, beat reporters suggested that over the first few days of camp McCarthy was outperforming the veteran signal caller, opening the door for the third year player to snatch the job for himself.

But alas, that did not come to pass, and now with the prospect of spending a significant time riding the bench in 2026, McCarthy spoke to the media about his feelings towards the Vikings at this juncture.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that McCarthy wants to remain in Minneapolis with the Vikings and that is feelings towards the team are unchanged.

“This is the place I want to be. I love every single person in this building, I love this state, I love the fan base. I’m gonna continue to just do whatever I can for this team and this organization.” McCarthy is quoted as saying by BMTM Sports’ Will Ragatz.

“Look, a decision was made that was out of my control. Obviously, every competitor wants to play. But moving forward, it’s just about continuing to work hard and staying ready for when my number’s called.” McCarthy continued

McCarthy also revealed his thoughts on teammate and the man directly ahead of him, Kyler Murray, per Ragatz’s post on X.

“He’s just one of my teammates that I care for and respect.” McCarthy said . “Just like all of my teammates in that locker room. It’s about just doing whatever I can for the (QB) room and this team and moving forward.”

What is Next for J.J. McCarthy After Losing Starting Job?

An important caveat to note regarding the entire situation is that simply because McCarthy is not the Week 1 starter does not mean that he will not be sent into action at some point during the season.

The two-time Pro Bowler Murray has had his moments in the league over the past seven seasons, but consistency has been a big issue for the 29-year old. So much so in fact that there have been statistical analyses done showing that the release of the newest Call of Duty game negatively impacts Murray’s performance for the rest of the season.

The Oklahoma alum has also been no stranger to injury, and has missed 21 games over the past three years – in addition to six the year before that in 2022.

Murray is also only on a one-year deal, so it would stand to reason that there is at least a modest chance that the starting QB spot will be there to be reclaimed for McCarthy next training camp, if he shows out in practice and/or when thrust into action.

But for now, it appears it will be QB2 duty for the former National Champion.