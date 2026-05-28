J.J. McCarthy Speaks Out On New Relationship With Kyler Murray

Few players have had a more tumultuous offseason without anything physically happening to them than Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy was at the epicenter of countless rumors concerning his future; would the Vikings look to replace him, or would they enshrine him with confidence as their signal caller of the future?

In the end, neither happened. Although the reality is perhaps closer to the former than the latter. Ex-Arizona Cardinals first overall pick Kyler Murray arrived in the Midwest to bulk up the quarterback room and provide competition for McCarthy.

Ultimately, it appears that “competition” may be too generous a term, considering that the two-time Pro Bowler is currently a favorite to be the Week 1 starter when the team face the Green Bay Packers on September 13.

However, despite many feeling like the former National Champion, McCarthy, could be getting edged out slowly by the organization, the man himself did not give off any reason for hostility between him and Murray, likening their relationship to that of students in a classroom studying together.

J.J. McCarthy Describes Relationship to Kyler Murray

“Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy on his relationship thus far with Kyler Murray: ‘It’s just like two guys in a classroom. He sits on one side, and I sit on the other side. It’s the coaches’ responsibility to teach us and coach us.'” Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to point out that McCarthy did not speak about his relationship with Murray in terms of their potential newfound proximity to one another; how close they might have gotten over the past few weeks since they have become teammates, or how much the he was looking forward to having a multi-year starter in the room with him.

Rather, the 23-year old focused on the current relationship between the pair and the coaching staff in a far more literal manner. Often it can be more revealing as to what is not said, instead than what was. And being explicit in framing his relationship to Murray without any vague hint of a described bond between the two certainly feels odd.

What Will the Structure of the Vikings’ QB Room Look Like?

Right now, Murray is clearly the favorite to be the starter for the season opener, but the dynamics of the unit go beyond simply that.

McCarthy is still looked at by at least some people in the organization as the possible future face of the franchise. And as such the desire may well come at some point in the season; especially if Murray’s form or concentration begins to dwindle, something that is certainly not out of the realm of possibility given his past; to bring him back into the lineup if he does indeed start the year as QB2.

The Vikings have also made sure to insure themselves against the injury meltdown they faced in 2025 by also re-upping Carson Wentz to a new one year, $3 million deal to become the best third string quarterback in the NFL.