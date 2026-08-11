JJ McCarthy’s Trade Comments Resurface After Vikings Dub Kyler Murray QB1

The Minnesota Vikings are ready to move on from JJ McCarthy, at least as their starting quarterback in 2026 after naming Kyler Murray to the lead role on Tuesday, August 11, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With the ball now in McCarthy’s court, talk has already begun about whether he will push for a trade out of Minnesota and whether the Vikings will acquiesce if he does.

Earlier this offseason, when the training camp battle for QB1 remained wide open, McCarthy spoke adamantly about wanting to remain with the Vikings for his third NFL campaign in 2026 and beyond.

“I think I made it very clear I wanted to be here before I got here. I love this organization, I love the coaching staff, I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be,” McCarthy said. “I feel like I can thrive in this system. Everything played out exactly how I wanted it. I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”

JJ McCarthy Trade More Likely After Kyler Murray Wins QB1 Role, but Timing Is Key

McCarthy’s stock is probably at an all-time low given two years of injury problems and a demotion that came literally hours ago. As such, Minnesota may not be in any rush to deal him.

Training camp has already predictably turned into a veritable blood bath of injuries across the NFL landscape just one-third of the way through August, and the Vikings can probably maximize McCarthy’s value by holding off until a problem strikes in a QB room elsewhere and his upside flashes in a context of greater desperation.

Minnesota loses little by walking into the season with McCarthy as QB2 and Carson Wentz in the third-string position. Given Wentz’s presence, McCarthy is expendable. But the Vikings have no call to rush McCarthy’s exit, and shouldn’t unless he raises hell and turns the locker room toxic, which would arguably just hurt all parties involved more than help any of them.

Extension Struggles Between Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers Could Open Up Suitor for JJ McCarthy

Some of the immediate potential suitors, if McCarthy pushed hard for a summer exit and the Vikings agreed, include the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aaron Rodgers has indicated he will retire following this season, while Baker Mayfield and Tampa broke off negotiations earlier this month after trying unsuccessfully for weeks to reach an agreement.

Mayfield has been vocal about the disrespect he feels based on what the Buccaneers offered him on an extension, which could lead the former No. 1 overall pick to exit the organization next spring out of principle — or at least test the free-agent waters to push his price as high as possible, particularly if he plays well in 2026 with the massive chip now clearly on his shoulder.

Several teams across the NFL are waiting for the 2027 draft to find a franchise QB, but not all of them will land where they hope in the pecking order, which could also open up strong opportunities for McCarthy trades next spring if Minnesota decides to keep him through Year 3.