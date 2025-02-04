Vikings Linked to Trade Flipping J.J. McCarthy to AFC for Top-10 Pick

The Minnesota Vikings don’t need to trade rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but there is a strong argument that they should.

The case is straightforward. McCarthy was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and had a higher grade heading into those proceedings than any quarterback in the entire 2025 class. There are at least a half dozen QB-needy franchises and not enough arms to fill that demand between free agency and the draft combined.

All of that translates into leverage for the Vikings if they put McCarthy on the trade block, something the franchise can afford to do if it extends starter Sam Darnold following a career year in which the 27-year-old threw for more than 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Such is the context for a trade proposal authored by the Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department on Monday, February 3, which sends McCarthy to the Las Vegas Raiders for the No. 6 pick.